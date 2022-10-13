UVA Outpatient Imaging Culpeper's Bra Decorating Competition and Auction called Best for Breast voting commences Saturday.
Voting closes on Oct. 29.
By bringing some bling to bras, the competition will raise awareness and, most importantly, raising funds for uninsured women in Culpeper to have their annual screening mammogram.
All of the proceeds will be donated to Pamper Me Pink, a local organization which funds breast imaging at no cost to qualified patients.
To vote, go to UVA Outpatient Imaging Culpeper's Facebook event page and “LIKE” your favorites! The bra with the most likes on Nov. 1 will be the winner of our Fan Favorites award.
To donate, visit the Facebook event page and comment the bid amount under the bra of your choice. Highest bidders on Nov. 1 will win the bra and accompanying prizes.
