The voting is completed. However, the Culpeper Times Best of the Best results are being held until our local economy and businesses begin to open again soon so we can notify the winners.
This is a very difficult time, so the roll-out has been delayed.
We know that the Culpeper Times Best of the Best honor is important to local businesses, and when it is safer we will begin the process of letting the winners know the results.
Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing those days very soon.
