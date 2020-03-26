The Culpeper Times has extended the online voting for the 2020 Best of the Best contest until April 7th.
With all the issues affecting businesses from the coronavirus concerns, we feel offering an extended two weeks will be valuable to our readers and our local businesses.
We plan to wait to roll out of the results when Culpeper gets back to normal. Then we can all celebrate with the winners and patronize their businesses in person.
We are all in this together. The Culpeper Times wants to encourage everyone, while safely at home, to vote for your favorite business.
Let them know you think they are the best!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.