About 100 bicycle riders and support team members will arrive in Culpeper on July 10 for the 44th annual Anchor House Ride for Runaways.
The annual cycling event raises funds for the homeless, abused and runaway youth and families served by Anchor House, a multifaceted social services
agency headquartered in Trenton, New Jersey.
The riders and support crew will arrive at the Best Western beginning at 1 p.m.,
having traveled 64 miles from Charlottesville. The following morning, the group will continue its 500-mile journey back to New Jersey, with an 80.8-mile ride to Leesburg.
The range in ability from amateur bike racers to new cycling enthusiasts and in age from 18 to 72.
“I ride each year because I can combine my love of cycling with a desire to help the most vulnerable people in our community: the young people who come to Anchor House for help,” said Laura Carlson, a 10-year Ride for Runaways veteran and co-chairperson of the volunteer committee that organizes the event. “We have a wide range of interests and abilities on the Ride, but we all have one thing in common: we want to help kids.”
Founded in 1978, Anchor House serves at-risk and homeless youth and families in central New Jersey and is part of a nationwide system of runaway shelters. Programs offered by Anchor House include an emergency shelter for young people ages 8-18; a transitional living facility, the Anchorage, for high school students; a supervised apartment living program for young adults; a street outreach program for homeless youth; and a variety of counseling programs for at-risk youths and families.
For more information on Anchor House, visit www.anchorhousenj.org. The
Ride’s website is www.anchorhouseride.org
