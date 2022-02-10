President Joe Biden and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger spoke Thursday at Germanna Community College in Culpeper about the benefits Biden's Build Back Better framework would have on lowering the cost of prescription drugs nationwide.
"Under my proposal, we will hold drug companies accountable for the absurd price increases," Biden said. “We’re saying to drug companies, ‘You’re finally going to become accountable when you raise prices on the American people.’”
Biden was introduced by Joshua Davis, 12, of Chesterfield, who lives with Type 1 diabetes.
“My entire life, this is all I’ve ever known," he said, adding he was diagnosed when he was 11 months old. “Until there is a cure, all I will know.”
“I live a very active life, and I don’t let Type 1 slow me down.”
Prior to his remarks, his mother, Shannon Davis, spoke to the toll high prescription costs have on their family for both Joshua and his father, who also has diabetes.
The family spends upwards of $7,000 per year on insulin. The figure, she continued, does not include the price of insulin pump supplies, emergency glucagon, monitoring or test stripes.
“We have worked hard over the last 12 years since Joshua was diagnosed, and we have figured out ways to conserve our insulin when possible," Shannon Davis said. “You learn tricks to save money with this life-threatening disease.”
The family will use one vial of insulin for father and son until “every last drop is gone” and even use expired vials even though it's not recommended, Shannon Davis explained.
“I have to be careful with my bottles of insulin because they can break very easily, and well, I am a 12-year-old boy,” Joshua Davis laughed.
“I have met so many families that have had to skip insulin doses or choose between their house and their electric bill or their child’s insulin for the month,” she continued.
In his remarks, Biden outlined the effects high drug costs have on families and how lowering them would give families like the Davises “more breathing room.” He referred to the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which made quality coverage through the Affordable Care Act more affordable, resulting in families saving on average $2,400 per year.
“We want to go further,” he continued, adding those steps include creating a cap on drug prices for those on Medicare as well as creating clarity with healthcare billing to address unexpected payments.
One in four Americans struggle with paying for their prescriptions, Biden said. Some have even skipped doses and refills.
“It’s hard to use over the counter drugs with pills cut in half because they can't afford the cost of their prescription,” he continued.
“This is the United States of America for God’s sake. It’s just wrong.”
To give perspective, he also compared drug costs to other countries as the United States’ costs average upwards of three times higher.
Spanberger, who represents Virginia's 7th Congressional District, introduced the Davis family as just one family in her district who struggle with high healthcare costs.
“COVID has exacerbated what was already a staggering day-to-day cost for Virginia families, and we are long overdue in addressing it,” she said. “Today is about bringing renewed focus and, more importantly, urgency to lowering drug prices.”
“If you’re saying to yourself right now, ‘I don’t use prescription medications or I don't have any of those costs,” said United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, “well, think about how much your uncle or your neighbor must be paying.”
According to the White House Press Pool, the presidential helicopter arrived at Culpeper Regional Airport at 11:36 a.m.
Spanberger and Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves, Jr. were among those waiting.
"I'd never shaken the hand of a president before," Reaves said. "I welcomed him to Culpeper."
Near the college at the corner of Germanna Highway and McDevitt Drive, a couple dozen protesters could be seen with Gov. Youngkin flags and signs.
According to the press pool, some of the signs read, "Get your grubby hands off my healthcare," "Build Crack Better" and "We won't forget what you stole: Jobs, Freedoms, History, Elections, Our Future."
Members of the public also lined up in their cars to enter the venue along with press, but were turned away by Virginia State Police as the event was open to press only.
Spanberger, however, felt the visit to her district was a big win.
"For me, that's the height of what representation should be," she said.
Spanberger is currently running her third campaign for District 7. Other notable candidates vying for the seat include Bryce Reeves, who is currently serving his third term in the Virginia Senate.
Following his remarks, Biden met with NBC News’ Lestor Holt in the college’s library for his first sit-down interview of 2022. The interview will air during NBC’s Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show on Feb. 13 and portions will air on NBC Nightly News Feb. 10 and on TODAY, Nightly News, MSNBC, NBCNews.com and NBC News NOW. on Feb. 11.
Local residents who were invited to sit in the gallery to watch Biden’s remarks included Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Executive Director Jim LaGraffe, Free Clinic of Culpeper Director Tammy LaGraffe, Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins and Town of Culpeper Councilwoman Jaime Clancey.
(2) comments
If you didn't raise the price of insulin on THE FIRST DAY in office, maybe we wouldn't have to deal with this.
False.
https://www.wthr.com/article/news/verify/verify-biden-administration-insulin-costs/531-57ea96f8-bcbf-412e-8d25-6aaaa37319b4
https://www.statesman.com/story/news/politics/politifact/2021/02/12/insulin-prices-us-rising-uninsured-biden-mark-walker-fact-check/6740566002/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.