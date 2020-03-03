Joe Biden was well on his way to winning the local vote in the Democratic Presidential Primary Tuesday night.
With 93.7% of the districts reporting by 8:30 p.m. the former Vice President took in 2,565 votes (53%) to Bernie Sanders’ 1,175 (24.3%).
Michael Bloomberg was third with 11% of the votes (531), followed by Elizabeth Warren at 8.2% (398 votes) and Tulsi Gabbard’s 1% (46 votes).
Biden was expected to win the Virginia Democratic primary and its 99 delegates. As of 8:30 p.m., he had 53.7% of the Democrat votes, followed by Bernie Sanders at 23.5%.
