Warrenton Dermatology is asking the community to “mosey on down” to their Wild West Fest Nov. 4-8.
Warrenton Dermatology & Skin Therapy Center hosts a semi-annual open house - and this fall it will be for a whole week instead of just one evening.
The week-long “Wild West Fest” will run fromNov. 4-8 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily at 28 Blackwell Park Lane, Suite 302 in Warrenton.
Drop by any time during their week-long “Wild West Fest” event to learn about the products and services they offer, and to take advantage of the best pricing of the year. Dr. J.C. Caballero heads this thriving dermatology practice.
“Advances in technology and the development of new cosmetic therapies make it necessary for medical practices and providers to constantly update and upgrade their offerings,” he said. “At Warrenton Dermatology, we are always striving to provide the safest, most effective therapies available to meet the concerns most expressed by our patients. We are proud to have the first Sciton JouleX in Virginia and DC and to be bringing it directly to our patients and local communities.”
Karri Mize, Marketing & Client Services for Warrenton Dermatology & Skin Therapy Center, said that the goal of the semi-annual open house is to help provide savings for current customers, and to also attract new customers with a fun and festive atmosphere.
“By creating this fun fall atmosphere, we thought this Wild West Fest would feel a little like fall. If we make it fun and festive it draws attention to new clients who haven’t considered a local practice for some of their services,” she said.
The event features 20% off products and services, as well as other advertised specials (which will be posted on Warrenton Dermatology’s website, Facebook and Instagram and daily flash sales which will be advertised on social media.
Each day a new different service area and product line will be featured.
Monday: Skin Pen Microneedling and PRP for hair loss.
Tuesday: New JouleX BBL, Forever Young and SkinTyte.
Wednesday: Hyrdafacial demonstrations
Thursday: Botox and Juvederm Fillers showcased
Friday: CoolSculpting
Programs featured include AquaGold Microinfusion (a.k.a. “Botox Facial”) an extremely popular treatment on the west coast, and Warrenton Dermatology has added this service to our menu in response to on-trend demand.
“This is a great service to get just prior to a big event or occasion when you want to quickly improve skin smoothness, minimize pores, and give your complexion an airbrushed look,” Mize said.
Platelet rich plasma (PRP) for hair restoration contains growth factors from the patient’s own blood is injected into the scalp and follicles to diminish hair loss and stimulate regrowth.
Sciton JouleX Cosmetic Laser, with BBL, Forever Young and SkinTyte technology – is the first JouleX in D.C. and Northern Virginia, and is the Cadillac of cosmetic lasers providing correction of sun damage and anti-aging services.
“I’ve worked with lasers providing IPL and other corrective skin treatments for 20 years, and I can’t overstate how happy I am to be providing the BBL and Forever Young therapies!,” Master Esthetician and Certified Laser Technician Tammy Golden said. “They are the best of their kind and the results I am getting for our patients is phenomenal. I’m not just ‘turning back the clock’ this fall – I’m stopping the clock on the appearance of aging skin!”
For more information, visit www.warrentondermatology.com or call 540-341-1900.
