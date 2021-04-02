Warrenton Dermatology & Skin Therapy Center is hosting its annual Spring Spectacular customer appreciation event April 12-14 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
During the event, all products and services will be 20% off, and you can also take advantage of special value-added packages that bundle services for additional savings. This is a call-in only event where customers purchase over the phone, then schedule service appointments and product pick up at their convenience.
Dr. Juan Carlos Caballero, who heads the dermatology practice, realizes how important it is to continue providing “excellent and up to date products and services” to his patients.
“In keeping with this philosophy, we will be featuring the new CoolSculpting Elite, which as its name implies, will truly bring the newest and best fat reducing technology to our area,” he said.
Warrenton Dermatology is one of the first practices in America to obtain this state-of-the-art, non-surgical fat reduction technology.
“We have offered CoolSculpting for 3 years now, but the new Elite machine reduces pockets of fat for 9 larger treatment areas, provides faster results, and does it all for an average of $800 less per treatment package,” Caballero said.
The Elite is arriving just in time for the Springs Spectacular savings event, so customers can experience this new technology for an additional 20% off the already reduced pricing.
CoolSculpting is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and works by attaching a contoured handpiece to the body and pulling fat into a treatment cup.
Precisely controlled cooling freezes the subcutaneous fat and causes fat cells to rupture and release fat into surrounding tissue, which is then filtered out of the body naturally.
Although CoolSculpting will not help someone lose weight, it reduces the size of the fat pocket being treated, thus changing the shape or contour of the body.
The best candidate is someone within about 20 pounds of their ideal weight who just cannot get rid of certain pockets of fat in troublesome areas. Popular treatment areas for women are the lower abdomen and upper arms, while men most often struggle with “love handles” at their waist.
“As we emerge from a year-long pandemic and once again resume healthier eating habits and exercise; we may discover that some of our problem areas fail to respond to these efforts,” Caballero said. “This is where CS Elite shines. Non-surgical, fat freezing technology remains the gold standard for safely reducing stubborn pockets of fat and sculpting the body to achieve the figure we desire.”
