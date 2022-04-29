Join Culpeper Renaissance Inc. from noon-5 p.m. on April 30 for Culpeper’s New Gnarly Neighborhood Block Party.
“Our team has been hard at work to create this amazing block party for our community,” said Gnarly Culpeper Block Party Committee Chairperson Jennifer Hoehna. We love seeing the streets of Culpeper filled for events downtown. What more could you ask for than a perfect day downtown full of beer, wine, great food and music?”
Taking place in Downtown Culpeper’s Depot District, this event will feature local craft beer, cider, wine, live music from The Judy Chops and The Will Overman Band, food trucks, local artisans, lawn games and fun for families.
The festivities will kick off with the Americana, country sounds of The Will Overman Band, based out of Nashville. The Judy Chops, from the Shenandoah Valley, round out the day with a high energy show, blending elements of swing, blues, soul, rock-a-billy, classic country and western, with rock and roll.
Enjoy local brews for purchase from Culpeper’s very own Far Gohn Brewing Company, Beer Hound Brewery and WAR Craft Brewery. Iron Pipe Alewerks, 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company, Brothers Craft Brewing and Devil’s Backbone join the line-up as well.
Wine lovers are not forgotten as a selection of wines will also be available! Whether you’re craving BBQ, Mexican, Southern fare, seafood or ice cream, the festival food vendors have created delicious menus to pair with your beverage of choice!
Culpeper’s Gnarly Block Party will host local artisans, plus enjoy a variety of lawn games with prizes for adults, and a kids’ area with games, a caricature artist and face painting!
Advance tickets are $15 and may be purchased at Vinosity, Far Gohn Brewing Company or on-line at https://culpeperblockparty.eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available for $20 at the gate on the day of the event. Those under 21 are FREE. All food and beverages are available for purchase.
For more information on the Culpeper Gnarly Block Party, please contact Culpeper Renaissance at (540) 825-4416 or go online to www.culpeperdowntown.com.
