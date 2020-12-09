The fifth annual Blue and Red Santa Project, which was formed by local police and fire personnel, was just one of countless events in 2020 that did not look the same as it usually does.
But those involved in the project were not going to let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from providing Christmas presents and meals to children in need.
Volunteers from the non-profit organization normally take children to Walmart, where they would shop for Christmas gifts and then go to the Culpeper County Fire Department for a meal and to visit with Santa. This year, families submitted wish lists and gifts were purchased and bagged up.
On Dec. 5, cars lined the old bowling alley’s parking lot and the gifts, along with donated meals from Peppers Grill, were handed out in a drive-thru fashion.
Culpeper Police Department MPO Tim Sisk, who is the vice president of the Blue and Red Santa Project non-profit organization, explained that while the drive-thru version was not preferable to the traditional way, the contactless delivery program was a success. Steve Corbin, volunteer firefighter and Red and Blue Santa Project’s vice president, agreed, saying the volunteers prefer the interaction with children opposed to merely buying and handing off the presents. One of the reasons the program was initiated, Corbin said, was so kids could have a positive interaction with law enforcement and emergency personnel.
“The good news is we were still able to help the kids,” Sisk said.
And help they did, as $18,875 - or $125 per child - worth of presents were furnished to 151 children. That money was raised through grants and efforts in which Sisk said the community stepped up and donated. Corbin explained that about 80% of the gifts were clothes, with the remainder being toys. He said shopping with the children can be very rewarding, adding that “we really do not know how fortunate we are until you take one of these children shopping and they want to buy personal and hygiene items for their gifts.”
Sisk added that Blue and Red Santa is a “true community project” and would be impossible without the help of the Culpeper Police Department, the Department of Social Services, the Culpeper Fire Department, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Lions Club. The Brixmor Property company also allowed the drive-thru to take place at the former bowling alley. Elected officials also chipped in, with Mayor Michael Olinger and Supervisor Paul Bates participating.
Sisk said Blue and Red Santa volunteers help for one reason - the smiles brought to the faces of children. For example, one little girl’s eyes lit up when she received a stuffed animal.
“That’s what this is all about,” Sisk said.
The organization usually organizes a program in February in which they help donate school supplies and snacks to elementary schools and the Dress for Success program in July.
“We’re a Santa program that gives all year round,” Sisk said.
Anyone who wants to get involved in the program can contact the organization through the Blue and Red Santa Program Facebook page and donations can be sent to PO Box 579, Culpeper, 22701.
