Culpeper County residents should not see a tax increase next year after the Board of Supervisors agreed to slash the budget Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus.
Instead, supervisors are most likely to cut additional funding for schools, pay raises and step increases for county employees, and freeze all hires for the next fiscal year. The Board of Supervisors will continue to work on the budget until early May.
After meeting online Tuesday, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors decided to hold the fiscal 2021 tax rate steady at 62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Because of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus' impact on the economy, supervisors aren't ready to nail down exact budget numbers. However, the supervisors directed county staff to look into considering a number of scenarios before officially publishing a budget a week before a May 5 public hearing.
According to Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson, the budget calendar originally called for a public hearing on the budget on April 21, and budget adoption on May 5. However, he said, the state budget won't become clearer until April 22.
He said the county was looking at proposing a $184,740,655 budget for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. That budget would have no tax increase, he noted, with the real-estate tax rate remaining at 62 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
That budget would have included more than $4 million in additional state funding for the schools and approximately $5 million in additional state and federal funding for capital-improvement projects at the airport.
"We had developed a budget; it began all the way back in November, collecting requests from departments and going through the capital improvements plan process and then beginning in the current year a series of different work sessions with the board of the supervisors," Egertson said. "We had spent a great deal of time looking at health insurance and looking at outside agency requests, salary increases, departmental requests, capital improvement plan and the last meeting, March 12, was the schools' request.
"... Now we can forget about all of that," he said. "I don't want you to forget about all of it, but we have definitely gone back to the drawing board, if that's the right way to characterize it."
As mentioned at school board and supervisors' meetings last month, the increased local spending was being driven largely by a major increase in health insurance for Culpeper County Public Schools and raises for county and school staff.
But, Egertson noted in a presentation to the supervisors on Tuesday morning, "rapidly changing conditions and clear direction from the board has caused staff to find alternative scenarios to a budget that at one time looked fairly solid with just a few board decisions remaining.
The county administrator previously recommended an increase in local funding of about $500,000 for schools. The schools had originally requested an extra $1,477,251. However, Egertson is now recommending that the school system be "flat funded" for fiscal 2021. "However, the decisions you make on the county side should influence thinking on the school side as well, as we seek to be aligned in health insurance and pay increases to the extent possible," he noted in his online presentation to the supervisors on Tuesday.
County officials have spent the last several days identifying operational expenses which could be cut by the supervisors, and putting capital improvement projects on hold for this fiscal year and fiscal 2021. Each project would be included in the budget, Egertson said, as there are some projects that the board may still wish to proceed with. Those would be subject to individual appropriation by the board. For fiscal 2021, the county administrator recommends piece-meal funding, at which time the county will re-evaluate if the economy improves.
"We've listed pretty much every reasonable operational cut that we could identify," Egertson said. "We were focused on local, true local expenses that are paid for with our local tax dollars.
"Many of the cuts listed are those we would recommend giving the scenario we are in currently," he said. "Some of them we may not recommend, but what we attempted to do was provide some different scenarios and really a menu of budget reductions for the board to be able to work through and determine what you want to implement for FY21."
The first scenario calls for a reduction of nearly $2.4 million in locally funded operational costs, including flat-funding schools, eliminating new positions and coaching stipends, as well as eliminate "pay for performance" increases for county employees and step increases for schools.
That scenario would maintain a 2.1 percent cost-of-living raise for county and school personnel, and offset the major health insurance increase for county and school personnel. The sheriff's office would get 18 new vehicles and four new positions.
Egertson's second scenario would see a $3.6 million reduction in locally funded operational cuts, with additional cuts to Airfest ($25,000) and the Culpeper Quarterly publication ($45,000). And although the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board would get an extra $66,378, a total of $50,000 would be left on the table. In addition, the sheriff's office would not get its request for 18 new vehicles. A third scenario calls for a reduction of more than $6 million in locally funded operational costs, including cost-of-living increases, the health insurance offset and no extra positions for the sheriff's office, among others.
Most of the supervisors said they favored a combination of the last two scenarios. "If we can put this [cost-of-living adjustment] off until January, and let's see what happens in the fall if things do start come back around ... I think we could air on the side of caution," said Catalpa District Supervisor Paul Bates. "Don't get behind the eight-ball here, let's stay out in front of this thing and if things turn around to where we can compensate [county workers] and the unemployment comes back to normalcy, then we can revisit these things."
"There are public-sector people losing jobs, there are businesses that are not going to survive, I am very confident that our local revenue — if we're lucky, it will be done by only $4 million versus the prior year — seeing that, I cannot support budgeting for raises," Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood said.
"We have to prepare a very detailed advertisement that lays out the funds," the county administrator said. "We need a decision today on what to advertise but you can still make changes up until the adoption date, which we may be looking at May 12 for that."
