Brandy Station Volunteer FD announces Fair schedule

The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department has announced the schedule of event for its annual Firemen’s Fair Aug. 11-14 at Brandy Station Fair Grounds, 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Ride Armbands are $15.00
Live Music on the Midway by Whiskey Business Band Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth
Rides, Games and Food
Thursday, Aug. 12
Fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.
Ride Armbands are $25 – Advance Sale, $20. Fireman’s Parade is at 6:30 p.m.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile on display Live Music on the Midway by CJ tha DJ
Parade Trophies Awarded 9 p.m.
Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth
Rides, Games and Food
Friday, Aug. 13
Fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Ride Armbands are $25 – Advance Sale, $20.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile on display Live Music on the Midway by Dark Hollow Band Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth
Rides, Games and Food
Saturday, Aug. 14
Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull, 10 a.m.
Fair opens at 1 p.m. and closes at midnight
Ride Armbands from 1-5 p.m. are $15
Ride Armbands from 1 p.m. – midnight are $35.
Ride Armbands from 5 p.m. – midnight are $25.00 – Advance Sale $20
Live Music on the Midway by Reborn Band
Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth Rides, Games, Food & Fun
Cash Prizes, Steer and numerous other prizes given away
