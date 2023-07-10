The Brandy Station Vol. Fire Dept. Firemen’s Fair will be held from Aug. 2-6 at 20057 Fleetwood Heights Road, Brandy Station.
There is no charge to enter the fairgrounds and there is free parking.
This will be the first time the fair has been held on a Sunday. The annual summertime event has grown tremendously over the last few years.
This is a major fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department that provides fire and EMS first responder service to the Culpeper County community. It also serves as a way of giving something back to the community that has lended support for over 70 years.
Amusements of America will be providing the midway with over 20 rides, games and food, including funnel cakes, popcorn, cotton candy, candied apples and ice cream.
The fire department auxiliary will be having their food selection with hamburgers, hotdogs and barbecue. The fire department will have their famous corn dogs (dipsy dogs) along with French fries. There will also be kettle corn at the fair.
Sandy’s Face Painting will be providing face painting for all the kids to enjoy again, along with a mechanical bull.
The firemen’s parade will be on Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to enter the parade can do so by contacting the parade chairman, JD Bailey at: bvfdparade1202@gmail.com.
There will be live music each evening on the midway; with Dark Hollow Blue Grass Band kicking things off on Wednesday evening, CJ tha DJ on Thursday evening; Reborn with members from the WORX, Silver Creek and Cash Unchained on Friday evening and Lonesome Ryder Band on Saturday evening. Bring a lawn chair and come listen to the music.
On Saturday, the annual Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull will begin at 10 a.m. It is free to attend. Cash Prizes along with numerous other prizes will be given away on Saturday evening.
The hours of the fair are:
Wednesday & Thursday 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday 1 p.m. – midnight
Sunday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
