A Culpeper man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after barricading himself in an apartment and shooting at officers who attempted to render aid to a deceased female, according to Virginia State Police press release.
At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 5, the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Town of Culpeper Police Department, Fauquier Sheriff's Office and VSP responded to an apartment complex on the 600 block of Friendship Way in Culpeper County for an emergency call concerning a domestic incident where shots were fired inside an apartment.
Upon arrival, law enforcement encountered an adult male suspect armed with a firearm. The suspect retreated from a third-floor balcony and barricaded himself inside an apartment, the release said.
Law enforcement attempted to gain access to the residence to render aid to an adult female who called 911 for help when the suspect began firing at them.
Law enforcement was able to determine the adult female was deceased when they began negotiations with the suspect in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the release continued.
At 3:51 a.m. on Sept. 6, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
A shelter-in-place order was sent by the Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center to residents of the housing complex but has since been lifted.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
