The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Jeff Say has been selected to serve as President/CEO for the organization effective Feb.17.
Mr. Say has worked at the Culpeper Times since March of 2015 and has served as the Editor since May 2017. Prior to that, he worked for the Culpeper Star Exponent for 10 years.
“The Recruitment Committee considered many strong candidates from across the country. Jeff’s connection to Culpeper for the last 15 years has allowed him to work with businesses, education, government, non-profits, civic organizations and more in a unique and dynamic way. We believe these connections and his experiences will serve the Culpeper Chamber well as we move forward in 2020 and beyond,” said Randi Richards-Lutz, Recruitment Committee Chair.
“I love Culpeper,” Say said. “For the last 15 years I’ve told the stories of our neighbors, businesses and nonprofits and now I look forward to continue helping those entities succeed. I’m excited to promote Culpeper and its businesses and look forward to growing my connections in the community.”
“After an extensive search, the Board of Directors are pleased to have selected Mr. Say. We are looking forward to the enthusiasm, commitment to the Culpeper businesses, and the new ideas he will bring to the Culpeper Chamber,” said Ginny Koontz, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Board President.
Say lives in Culpeper with his wife Sarah, a kindergarten teacher at Emerald Hill Elementary School, and his three children - Mady, Maura and Maci.
"We're thrilled for Jeff and he was a great leader at our company and we know he will continue to be an even greater leader for the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce," Culpeper Times Publisher Tom Spargur said.
