Although visiting medical facilities amid the ongoing pandemic can be intimidating, area health officials stress that it is as important as ever for women to get their annual mammography.
Jennie Williams, Fauquier Health’s director of medical imaging, said that although “this is a scary time for everybody,” it is not an excuse to forego screening mammograms.
“It’s just as important today as it was last year and we want to make sure people don’t delay in getting care,” she said.
Erin Acosta, an office administrator for Novant Health UVA Health System, agreed, saying “it’s important to come in and get your mammogram.”
“People get busy and you make excuses for why you don’t have time to come in and it is just so important to come in,” she said.
Every year in America, 250,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer while one in eight will battle the disease in their lives, according to the Society of Breast Imaging.
With it being such a prevalent issue, Dr. Jonathan Nguyen, Culpeper Outpatient Imaging Center’s director of breast imaging, said the goal of screening mammograms is catching small asymptomatic breast cancer when it is the most treatable.
While some may be worried about getting screened, Acosta noted that people with flu-like symptoms are not visiting the hospital's recently opened outpatient imaging center.
“We’re seeing relatively healthy patients that are coming in for imaging. We have several different waiting areas so we don’t exceed 10 folks in the lobby,” she said. “They’re not going to be checking in before or after someone who’s coming in to be COVID tested.”
Acosta added that the center is cleaned daily, which includes sanitization of pretty much all surfaces every two hours.
Williams said Fauquier Health always had “tight cleaning protocols for mammography” and “we are doing that plus more.” For example, she said peroxide cleaner is used throughout the facility and every surface is being cleaned. Additionally, staff members undergo COVID-19 screenings before entering the building.
Both hospitals halted routine mammogram screenings for several months at the onset of the pandemic, which Williams said was a "huge thing for us and a huge thing for the community because we have a very loyal following of patients who consistently get their mammograms every year.”
Since reopening in May, however, fear of the pandemic is not deterring women from signing up for their annual screenings.
Williams said women “are ready to come back and they want to take that important step in their healthcare.”
While it is not impossible to get same-day appointments, she said there could be a two-week wait if a specific day of the week or technologist is requested.
While screenings are back to normal, Fauquier Health Nurse Navigator Jennifer McEachin explained that breast cancer treatments have changed as visitors are not allowed during chemotherapy.
“We want to protect everyone that’s present in our infusion center, especially the patient. But we do realize that it is difficult for the patient not to have their support person with them during treatment,” she said.
To combat that, she said the hospital recommends video chats and has iPads for patients without smartphones.
While appointments for routine screening exams were initially backlogged when normal operations resumed at Novant Health UVA Health System, the hospital now has same-day appointments available.
“We see patients for mammograms every day,” Acosta said. “I’m not seeing any difficulties getting patients in. Our schedules are filling but we’re not so far out that it’s not manageable. I would say we’re back to business as usual.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.