Chili cook-off
For National Chili Day, Beer Hound Brewery are hosting a chili cook-off at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 to raise money for the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department.
 
It is free to enter chili for judging. Tickets will be sold for tasting/judging for one dollar and a bowl of chili for three.
 
All ticket sales will benefit the CCVFD. Any additional donations will gladly be accepted! 
 
Members of the CCVFD on hand to answer questions about volunteer opportunities and how they help the community.
 
To register chili in the Facebook event, go online to https://fb.me/e/28vl7XIfy.

