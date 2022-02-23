Brewery hosts chili cook-off to benefit volunteer firefighters
-
- Updated
- 0
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
For National Chili Day, Beer Hound Brewery are hosting a chili cook-off at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24 to raise money for the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department.
It is free to enter chili for judging. Tickets will be sold for tasting/judging for one dollar and a bowl of chili for three.
All ticket sales will benefit the CCVFD. Any additional donations will gladly be accepted!
Members of the CCVFD on hand to answer questions about volunteer opportunities and how they help the community.
To register chili in the Facebook event, go online to https://fb.me/e/28vl7XIfy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
This week's newspaper online
Articles
- Culpeper men arrested following narcotics, gang investigation
- UVA Health studies ivermectin, fluvoxamine to treat COVID-19
- Food truck hits the bricks: Graze to Griddle opening on Davis Street
- Lennar announces pre-sale for Stonehaven homes
- Nonprofit negotiating with county, town for affordable housing project
- UPDATE: State investigating fatal crash, escaped cows in Culpeper
- Adult day center in Culpeper opening on horizon
- Higher education responds to a sick nation: Local colleges reflect on enrollment during pandemic
- Veteran owned business makes artisan goat's milk soap in Reva
- Culpeper Food Closet: Need of the week
Special Publications
Right Now
77°
Sunny
- Humidity: 28%
- Cloud Coverage: 50%
- Wind: 8 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:52:20 AM
- Sunset: 05:58:41 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.