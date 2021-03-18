In October, Gov. Northam announced an opportunity for localities to apply for Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding to fast track broadband. Culpeper County secured a $921,466 grant for two projects that extended existing Comcast infrastructure to 53 homes in the Culpeper Lakes neighborhood came in significantly ahead of schedule and under budget.
That project came in over $200,000 under budget and the surplus grant funds allowed Comcast to build out infrastructure to 38 additional residential units located on Walnut Lane, Manor Drive and Kimber Lane. The county will spend $160,982 of the remaining grant balance for these projects. Additionally, Comcast will provide an additional $52,245 match to complete these infrastructure expansions by June 2021.
“We are excited that the grant we received will serve more Culpeper residents than we initially thought. We know many other residents are waiting for improved internet options and we continue to pursue every avenue available to make sure that all homes in Culpeper have adequate internet access.” said Laura Loveday, Culpeper County Special Projects and Grants Administrator.
Culpeper County will utilize the remaining $84,107 balance of the grant to extend Comcast services to the Carver Center along Route 15. The Carver Center will serve as a community public access wifi location.
This will complement the existing vocational and agricultural training programs taking place on the campus as well as the needs of the Carver 4-County Museum and the Virginia Tech Cooperative Agency, 4-H, and any potential future users of this facility.
“The Carver Center is very important to our community. This is an excellent location to offer public internet access alongside the many educational programs that take place there. We know dedicated internet services are critical to the future revitalization plans for the Carver Center.” explained Jack Frazier, Cedar Mountain District Supervisor
Gary Deal, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman said “each internet construction project that takes place in Culpeper County brings us one step closer to our goal of internet access for all. I want to thank the Board of Supervisors and county staff for all their hard work regarding internet availability. We know just how vitally important this is to our community, both residences and businesses.”
