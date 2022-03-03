The Culpeper County Planning Commission will soon hear from a Maryland-based home building company who intends to build over 270 age-restricted homes in the Stevensburg District.
Caruso Odin LLC by way of Manager Jeffery Caruso submitted an application in May 2021 to rezone approximately 121 acres of RA (Rural Area) to R-3 (Residential) with the proposal to use the property for the development of a 55+ residential community.
The commission is set to hear the rezoning application during a meeting at 7 p.m. on March 9. Final decisions about whether the project will be permitted to move forward will be made by the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at a later date.
The property, to be called Williams Mill Village, is located along Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road). It will be limited to 274 units of detached single family housing each designed with aging residents in mind with ground level bedrooms and bathrooms.
All units will be restricted to housing for older persons as defined by the Virginia Fair Housing Law.
Homes will range in size from approximately 1,400 square feet to over 2,700 square feet with options to add second floor lofts or a basement. Residents will have seven layouts to choose from.
All homes will have two bedrooms on the first floor: a master bedroom and a second bedroom to potentially accommodate a caregiver.
The property is proposed to host a pool, clubhouse, nature trails, dog park, pond and seating areas.
All streets in the community will be private and maintained by an HOA, whose establishment would be forthcoming.
Caruso Homes, Inc. was formed in 1986 and has achieved designing and building homes that would meet the needs of the growing Metropolitan Washington DC region as well as multiple homebuilding entities located throughout Maryland, Delaware, Central/Southern Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
According to a case analysis from the county’s Department of Development Planning and Zoning, these types of developments will allow seniors to move into a home with lower maintenance, paving the way for potential first-time home buyers to buy home seniors are vacating.
In general, the analysis continued, an adult age-restricted community demands fewer public services (such as education) than other types of residential developments and therefore can have a positive impact on the local economy.
Caruso recently amended the project’s proffer statement - a voluntary per-home fee on new construction paid by the home builder in the approval process.
The total cash proffer commitment for the development stands at over $1.3 million.
In the original analysis, planning staff submitted eight items that would need to be further considered before a recommendation approval would be passed down.
According to a Feb. 23 update, the applicant provided comment response letters that address most of the staff's original concerns.
The Town of Culpeper has voiced concerns regarding transportation and the degradation of functionality of the adjacent intersection within town limits.
The applicant in correspondence committed to helping resolve concerns at the intersection.
