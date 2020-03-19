Just when you thought the election season was over with the statewide elections in November, it’s time again to endure political rhetoric, campaign signs, mailed brochures, contentious debates and visits by unknown persons to your door touting the virtues of one candidate above the other.
I don’t know about you, but I am tired of these endless campaigns. The presidential campaign for 2020 began Nov. 9, 2016, months before President Donald J. Trump took the oath of office.
I still see the occasional Trump/Pence 2016 bumper sticker on a car and a few 2016 campaign signs along county back roads.
For months, a field of what seems like dozens of Democratic presidential wannabes have been attacking each other and making outlandish promises that they cannot keep or we cannot afford. But that is the nature of politics.
In 2016, Trump promised to revive the country’s steel industry, manufacturing and automotive plants. Unemployment is low and the stock market is up; well, it was until recently.
Some of the Democrats are promising Medicare For All. That sounds great since everyone needs health care but at what cost?
It’s a vicious cycle.
Campaigns used to be much shorter, but in this day of social media, attack ads, debates and 24-hour news cycle the campaign season goes on forever.
Before officials are sworn in, no matter which party, the critics are in full voice before the newly elected official has cast a vote on anything. It really boggles the mind.
During the November state and local elections, the Yard Sale Queen received three notices in the mail from some outfit in Richmond urging her to vote. The mailing stated that she had not voted in the 2016 general election or in the 2015 election. Wrong! We went to the polls together and voted almost side-by-side to cast our ballots.
More misinformation and from what source?
Then there is social media which spews attacks, some unsubstantiated, designed to denigrate the opponent to the point of mudslinging.
Would candidates please quit sniping and offer some realistic plan for the betterment of the country or community?
Campaigns now seem to focus on the negative. Campaigns in a word are downright nasty.
It’s OK to tout your qualifications and certainly point out why you think you are more qualified than the other candidate. But being nasty is getting really old.
One thing is certain — partisan politics has paralyzed government’s ability to function. Gone are the days when politicians reached across the aisle to forge agreements on important issues facing constituents.
The Republicans and Democrats should don red and blue hats emblazoned with “The Party of No.” depending upon which party is in charge. It’s disgusting because the citizens are the real losers.
Those are the same citizens who cast votes for change. So, what changed? Not much, if anything.
The presidential campaign rages on with no clear agenda and constant sniping.
In the Seventh Congressional District, a Republican candidate, one of many, emerged last April to challenge the Democratic incumbent who was just three months into her first year of her two-year term.
I am already being bombarded by campaign literature for this candidate wannabe — she hasn’t been named as her party’s candidate yet. I could tell her, if she bothered to ask, that all this negative literature and constant mailings aren’t helping her cause.
Since the presidential campaign is heating up and the Democrats are winnowing the number of candidates to a manageable level through caucuses and primaries, campaign signs will start popping up on the landscape faster than spring weeds. I can’t wait.
Wouldn’t it be nice if some company would formulate Campaign Sign Roundup? Of course, it could cause cancer. That would lead to more infomercials from legal firms about how to get part of a court-ordered settlement.
For the next eight months, prepare to be inundated with mailed political ads, unwanted door hangers, visits from candidate volunteers and acerbic vitriol in social media.
I love political campaigns.
