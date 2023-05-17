Burr Hill woman dies in Culpeper crash

A 69-year-old Burr Hill woman died Monday after overturning her vehicle in Culpeper County.
Virginia State Police is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 9:05 a.m. along Route 686 (Lover Lane) just west of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy).
A 2001 Ford Focus was traveling east on Route 686 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the double solid centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, police said.
The driver of the Ford, Cecelia A. Frye, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
