In an attempt to remember one of Culpeper’s most vibrant Black residential areas, an area cheesemaker desires to memorialize its legacy on the side of his business.
“As time has gone on, we’ve seen more of the recognition of what this area was to the community and how much it’s still there,” said Culpeper Cheese Company Owner Jeffery Mitchell.
Adjacent to the Culpeper Municipal Building on South Main Street, Culpeper Cheese Company’s blank canvas is approximately 45’ by 26’. The white wall welcomes visitors to Culpeper’s vibrant downtown area via Route 29.
“It’s just this big white elephant,” Mitchell said.
The prospective mural will celebrate Sugar Bottom, a once vibrant neighborhood primarily near West Locust and South West streets in Culpeper where the Black community that lived there thrived. The neighborhood earned its name from a nearby spring where the water was said to taste sweet.
“It’s a perfect canvas, blank canvas to celebrate something like this,” said Culpeper Cheese Company Creative Director in Residence Pat Cornwall.
Mitchell and Cornwall intend for the mural to feature the people who lived there, buildings that formerly stood and a Blue Ridge backdrop featuring farm animals, being nods to dairy and cheese making.
The pair drew inspiration for the mural from the 2022 Jazz Fest Poster by Terrance Osborne featuring a portrait of Jon Batiste. Its vibrant colors and active scene made it an appealing composition to have against the backdrop of the more traditional looking historical murals throughout Culpeper.
For the better part of nearly two years, Mitchell and Cornwall have dreamed of getting the project underway but have hit an all too familiar snag: finances.
In order to get the ball rolling, a muralist must draw their prospective design, which costs a fee of upwards of $1,500. Once the plans are completed, Mitchell and Cornwall plan to apply for grants to help fund the actual mural and equipment needed to complete it like a lift.
The shop is hoping to get some help from the public in helping commemorate another part of Culpeper’s history through artistic means.
Earlier this month, Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., Windmore Foundation for the Arts and Culpeper downtown property and business owner, Brian Lam, partnered for another mural installation entitled The Trailblazers in the 200 block of East Davis Street.
The mural features Culpeper’s first African American town councilman and owner and operator of Lightfoot’s Grocery Henry Lightfoot, Culpeper’s first African American physician Dr. Elijah Barbour, female owner and operator of Boxwood House Restaurant and Motel Ruby Beck, Culpeper’s first African American police officer Roscoe Ford, a Culpeper native and talented baseball player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006 Joseph Preston “Pete” Hill, the first female police officer in the Town of Culpeper Ella Drumgoole and a single soldier from the United States Colored Troops, representing the approximately 120 African American men who left Culpeper to join the Union Army.
A quote from late author and civil rights activist, James Baldwin is also adorned on the wall.
“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
