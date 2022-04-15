Sonya Pancione’s dad was her best friend. She could go to him when she needed advice be it personal or businesses. When she lost him to Parkinson’s disease in May 2019, though, her quest to keep his memory alive just began.
“He was absolutely the most intelligent man I’ve ever met in my life,” Pancione said. “He was brilliant at sports. Everything he touched he was great at.”
Pancione, owner of The Rusty Willow Boutique on East Davis Street, hosted her inaugural Spring Fashion Show at The Refinery on April 10 to raise money for the Parkinson’s Foundation.
“Since April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, we were trying to figure out a bigger plan to raise more money and awareness,” Pancione said.
Johnny Ross Camp, who worked as the auditor general of the Department of Defense before retiring, was diagnosed at 62-year-old soon after Pancione’s mother passed away.
“I think the trauma of her loss really kick-started his Parkinson's into high gear,” Pancione said.
Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects how a person moves, and is most notable for causing hand tremors.
Founded in 1957, the Parkinson’s Foundation’s mission is to make life better for people with the disease by improving care and advancing research.
Pancione had seven models, showing off 35 outfits consisting of clothes carried in her store. Models ranged in age from 12 to 60.
“I really tried to think outside of the box,” she said. “(I thought) ‘Who shops at my store?’ Young girls all the way up to grandmas shop at my store so let’s show them all.
Local businesses chipped in to help the show go off without a hitch including donating food and services such as photography. Other businesses like BOOM Fitness and Poppy and Chalk donated raffle prizes.
“I wasn't even expecting for it to blow up as big as it's blown up,” Pancione said.
Even before Pancione decided to raise money via the fashion show, she began donating a portion of her proceeds from her store to the Foundation in 2017. So far, Pancione has raised upwards of $30,000.
Before opening her thriving downtown business, Pancione worked as a criminal and family lawyer. When it no longer became fulfilling, she decided to stay home with her five kids.
However, after repeatedly visiting a boutique in Mississippi while visiting and helping her grandmother.
“We fell in love with it,” Pancione said. “We fell in love with the small business side of fashion.”
She became so inspired, she decided to open up her own shop.
“I came home and I told my husband, ‘I think I know what I want to be when I grow up now.’”
After putting together a business plan, she met with her father over lunch to have him review it.
“My dad was my go-to for everything in my life,” Pancione said. “He always used to say I’m not trying to sway your decision. I’m educating you on your decision.”
Once he gave his seal of approval, Pancione knew she had to go for it by opening up her first location in Warrenton before ultimately moving down to Culpeper.
“My dad was huge with my business. Huge.”
“He was just an incredible guy,” she continued. “He just taught me and my kids that you treat the janitor the same way you treat the CFO.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.