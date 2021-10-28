Today

Generally cloudy. High around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain. High around 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.