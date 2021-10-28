Beth Lane works to inspire her students to look inside themselves in order to reach their dreams. Dreams that may not include a multi-year college plan, but instead, exploring ways to make a living that provides meaning, purpose and happiness.
As the head of the Career and Technical Department at Culpeper County High School, Lane took to social media with her goal of creating an “Aspire Wall” in her classroom to reflect the successes of entrepreneurs that once sat in her students’ seats.
The Career and Technical Department is the largest department at both county high schools to encompass all career and technical classes - a broad spectrum.
“These students are always looking for ‘What can we do next?’” Lane said. “It can be as simple as cutting grass to pay people back their investment.”
Lane also serves as an instructor with E-Squared, a program where teams of high school students are paired with business coaches to develop a new business venture.
Since going public with the idea last weekend, Lane has received an outpouring of support. She has received shirts from several business owners including Lanes Services, Lanes Appliances, Love’s Kitchen, All Install, Culpeper Tire, Grass Rootes and Blue Ridge Animal Hospital.
CCHS class of 1987 graduate Andrew Ferlazzo has owned Grass Rootes on Davis Street for six years. Ferlazzo readily agreed to donate a shirt for Lane’s wall because he said she’s a natural with children in the way she teaches.
“I think it’s a cool thing to inspire kids,” he said. “It inspires kids that you can do anything, anything.”
Ferlazzo went to several colleges, completing a semester here and there.
“It’s important for them (students) to know they can always come home,” he said. “It took me a while to figure that out.”
Many of Lane’s students have told her they want to be their own managers, running their own
businesses after high school.
Lane can understand.
“My husband didn’t go to college,” she said. “He went to trade school to learn about appliances. He has been extremely successful.”
Lane’s husband, Ryan, has been part owner of Lanes Appliances - now Lanes Services - since he was 25-years-old. A 1999 graduate of CCHS, Ryan Lane recalled consistently thinking throughout his high school years that, “there was nothing worse than going the traditional route of college and working a 9 to 5 job.”
He currently operates the family business out of their home and enjoys the flexible hours some days provide.
Lane plans to invite some of the business owners as guest speakers in order to share their entrepreneurial stories. Lane said Principal Daniel Soderholm was very supportive when she shared her plan with him and felt the wall would be a source of encouragement for students.
Lane, who also teaches Computer Information Systems, hopes those students will come up with a logo for the wall. She wants them to step up, take ownership and be creative. Lane wants this project to be inspiring and thought provoking.
She will begin hanging the t-shirts in a week or so and is looking forward to her students’ reactions when they discover what it’s about.
Lane noted her excitement of opening of Culpeper Technical Education Center near the Germanna Community College campus as a partnering with a dual enrollment option is available to students.
“We want to encourage thought,” she said. “To be an entrepreneur, you certainly don’t have to spend several years in college to make a way for yourself.”
Any CCHS graduate who owns a business is invited to drop a business logo t-shirt off at the main office at CCHS at 14240 Achievement Drive.
Lane encourages donors to write their graduating year on the shirt because she thinks “there are going to be a lot that go way back.”
