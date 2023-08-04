Businesses on 522 in Culpeper struggle as roundabout construction continues

Businesses along the 522 corridor face an uphill battle as construction on a mini-roundabout at the intersection with N. Blue Ridge Ave continues into its third month.
“(My business) has been affected a lot, ever since they started working,” said Westside Grocery Owner Sajid Choudhry.
The store, which can be found at the top of the hill at 519 Sperryville Pike, sits at the edge of the construction, making it appear as if they’re closed. Choudhry assures his customers, he is still open for business.
“We have employees and bills and rent,” he said. “It’s very bad right now.”
Choudhry said his shop used to make upwards of $5,000 on weekends, but now makes barely $1,000.
Because of the construction, the shop only has one entrance and exit, making it difficult for patrons to drive in and out of the parking lot.
Preliminary work began last October for Culpeper’s fourth roundabout at the intersection of N. Blue Ridge Ave. and W. Evans St/Sperryville Pike (U.S. 522), according to Town of Culpeper Director of Planning and Community Development Andrew Hopewell.
“The roundabout is part of a larger Highway Safety Improvement Program grant funded project that is aimed at increasing pedestrian safety along the U.S. 522 Corridor,” Hopewell said. “In addition to the roundabout, pedestrian accommodations and improvements are being constructed out beyond N. Aspen St.”
The project’s $2,302,780 price tag, Hopewell indicated, is completely financed by joint funding by the Federal Department of Transportation and Virginia Department of Transportation.
At the bottom of the hill near the other edge of the construction, lies Historic Smoke Cigar Lounge at 211 W Evans St., whose owner said the construction has affected him “greatly.”
“My normal sales have dropped 60-70%,” said owner Mike Goschen. “This is compared to last year when I was open for two months.”
Goschen noticed a downturn in sales two days after construction started. He was averaging up to three people per day from out of town on weekends, but it’s dropped to zero since construction began.
One of the reasons, Goschen noted, was the lack of clear driving directions supplied by Google and Apple Maps. Google, he continued, sends cars to E. Piedmont St. and directs visitors to cross into private property and over a retaining wall to get to his shop. Goschen noted an Amazon delivery driver was directed to park at Yowell Meadow Park and walk to the shop’s location. Apple Maps simply shows the entire street to be closed, misrepresenting the reality of the road closure, which begins after the shop’s entrance.
And when cars do drive into the shop’s driveway, they are more often than not making U-turns to turn back from the closed roads. Goschen said he almost had a customer get hit by a car after someone came “flying in.”
Goschen must rely on social media to alert customers they’re still open and accessible as his quest to attain better signage has been fruitless. The town, he said, has indicated he cannot place any signage on property he is not leasing like the corner of N. West St. and W. Evans St.
“The town has been understanding and very cordial but there’s really nothing different that they’ve done,” he said.
President/CEO of Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Amy Frazier said the Young Professional’s Annual Charity Car Wash fundraiser on July 15 at Culpeper Car Wash was also greatly affected.
About half of the cars the fundraiser usually sees showed up this year, causing about half of the funds to be raised. The fundraiser usually services about 250 cars but saw only 150 this year.
Frazier also described seeing countless tractor-trailers struggle to turn around in the roundabout outside of the chamber’s office building at 629 Sperryville Pike.
Before his time, Hopewell explained, the town was approached by VDOT following the construction of Colonel Jameson Boulevard, an road addition option presented in a 2010 study, “with an opportunity to improve pedestrian safety along the 522 corridor as there had been two pedestrian fatalities and the new road had increased the capacity such that the stretch of 522 east of the roundabout could be reduced to two travel lanes to provide additional bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.”
“The project has been included in the various Culpeper 2020 and 2030 plans ever since the inception of those plans in 2017,” he continued.
According to the “US 522 PEDESTRIAN AND BICYCLE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS” plan, the general work consists of:
“From the existing roundabout to North West Street, the existing roadway will be reduced from two travel lanes in each direction down to one travel lane in each direction with bicycle lanes in both directions and raised, grassed median islands with street trees and lighting with pavement markings.”
Sidewalk improvements including the replacement of existing curb ramps
A mini-roundabout to be constructed at the intersection of US 522 and N. Blue Ridge Avenue.
This project was originally advertised on August 26, 2020. This re-advertisement includes updates to address comments asked by contractors as part of the original advertisement, as well as updates to reflect the completed gas main adjustment and stormwater management requirements.
At this time, Hopewell said, the project is still scheduled to be completed in October 2023, weather permitting. The road closures and roundabout is anticipated to be completed in October 2023, resuming through traffic along US 522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.