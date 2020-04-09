Most of my friends are rescues. They either show up at a human’s door or are brought home from an animal shelter. But Ming, Max, Maddy, and Cadence are Siamese. That’s literally a different breed. It’s more upper crust, and usually involves a breeder.
Ming, for example, was a beautiful Lilac Point Siamese who was acquired by a retired Navy captain. He was a lonely widower and needed company. Ming was young and eager to produce beautiful kittens to fill his house. But when the Navy captain took her to the breeder to begin the process, Ming had second thoughts. She decided she had “scruples.” No one-night stands for her. She wanted a long-term relationship.
Thinking it best not to argue with a Siamese, the breeder introduced her to a young Blue Tonkinese named Max. Ming gave him the once over and said "yes." Max and Ming then began a relationship that produced three litters of gorgeous kittens. When asked about their long-term marital harmony, Max said it was no mystery. He learned from the start to always agree with whatever Ming had in mind.
Ming, however, was not blessed with a long life. Max grieved quietly at first and then settled into being a dad to one of their daughters. Still being his agreeable self, he always let his daughter have the last word; and the rumors began to grow that Max was henpecked. Maybe so, but he outlived his strong-willed daughter and ultimately found a new soul mate in a Blue Point Siamese via the internet.
Maddy, or Madelyn Rose, was an experienced mother thirty times over, and was ready for a peaceful retirement. Max and Maddy get along famously, I am told. Max, the perfect gentleman, keeps his thoughts to himself and, as always, lets his companion run the show.
Which brings me to Cadence, one of Ming and Max’s other daughters. Cadence had an extraordinary amount of curiosity. First it was the “thumb-ball” mouse in the center of the computer keyboard which she attacked and demolished along with the four surrounding keys. Cadence pretended to be the wide-eyed innocent. Didn’t they say it was a mouse? Didn’t they expect her to eliminate the mice in the house? Her staff made the necessary repairs and forgave her, deciding it was an honest mistake. However, they kept the computer under tight watch.
Cadence next explored the sewing room. There she found some clothes to be mended, and a threaded needle. Being curious about the taste of this strange new thing, she swallowed the needle whole and bolted from the room with the thread hanging out of her mouth. When her staff caught up with her, the thread was disappearing.
The vet took X-rays and found the needle and thread in her stomach. He advised that surgery was possible but that the conventional wisdom was “sharps will pass.” His advice was to keep an eye on Cadence and her litter box.
Three days passed and Cadence showed no signs of distress. Her litter box, however, produced a waste deposit the size of a tootsie roll with the needle in the center and the thread connecting several segments.
I’m not making this up. Not even a talented and imaginative Calico like me would dream up such a story. I submit it’s a tribute to an amazing Creator who designed our systems to protect us — from ourselves.
Next time I’ll tell you about my California friends, Katie and Racer. Until then, call my wonderful human friends at Reigning Cats and Dogs, and ask them all your questions about Siamese. They know things about upper crusts cats. Their number is 540-829-0100. I doubt that they are open for walk-in business, but I hear they have curb service for your pet needs.
Cally Tales in its entirety is available at Reigning Cats and Dogs on Davis Street in Culpeper.
