With the November election coming up on Nov. 5, current Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Director Andrew Campbell is alerting the public he's running a write in campaign.
"For the last eight years in office I have been a constant advocate for local agriculture and the preservation of our natural resources," Campbell said. "The District’s educational and cost sharing programs are important resources to both landowners and the public at large. These programs help sustain and advance local farming and agriculture.
"On Tuesday, Nov. 5 please support my re-election as Write-In Candidate Andrew S. Campbell for Director of the Culpeper Soil and Water District."
