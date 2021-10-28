Cancer survivor relocates business to Culpeper

After many long car rides to work, Michelle Felux decided to practice what she preached.
As a certified BodyMind coach and licensed massage therapist, Felux moved her business Willow Moon Healing, LLC from Manassas to Culpeper when her priorities shifted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While being closed for seven months, the idea of being in my car for two hours every day I had to go to work just didn’t align with me anymore,” Felux said. “I had enjoyed spending more time with my family.”
Felux moved her business to Southridge Parkway in Culpeper, where she’s lived for almost five years, on July 1. She hosted a ribbon cutting celebration on Oct. 22.
“I’m very excited to bring my practice to the town that I have loved since my husband, and I first saw the house we live in,” she said.
Felux is used to facing challenges though like she did in March 2018.
After a routine eye exam, she was diagnosed with ocular melanoma. Although, the most common eye cancer in adults, it is very rare.
“I joke that I won the unluckiest lottery,” she said.
After receiving plaque radiotherapy, Felux lost a considerable amount of vision in her eye.
In 2019, she discovered BodyMind coaching - a method of combining a coaching conversation with bodywork to really help clients make that connection between everything that swirls in our heads to the grounding feeling of our bodies.
“A fun way of describing it is going from ‘suck island’ to ‘awesome island’ and I will help you cross that bridge,” Felux said.
Felux currently has a client who attends virtual sessions and is also on a cancer journey.
“I help them start to step out and show their authentic selves, even if it brushes up against social norms,” she said. “I really do believe people are stronger than they think.”
