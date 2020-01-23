Candice Kalenga is raising her voice about Cystic Fibrosis.
The Culpeper resident is featured on the international virtual choir performance as part of the sINgSPIRE program, available on the Breathe Bravely Facebook page.
Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a lung disease that causes patients to have chronic lung infections, Kalenga explained. She said that singing - and the mindful breathing that goes along with the vocal performance, helps enhance their lung function.
Kalenga was diagnosed with CF when she was 8, after suffering from stomach pain and ear infections for years.
At the time, the prognosis was bleak.
“When I was diagnosed, I think they told my mom the life expectancy was in the 20s,” Kalenga said. “They also said in 10 years there was going to be new medicine and research is always happening. When we first found out about it, it didn’t look too good. This year the average life expectancy is about 47.”
Now married to His Village pastor Erick Kalenga and the mother of two, Candice discovered the sINgSPIRE program in 2018 at the second annual Breathcon hosted by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The online conference - held because CF patients can’t be within six feet of each other, connected her with Breathe Bravely founder and vocal coach Ashley Ballou-Bonnema.
“This is why the SINgSPIRE choir performance is so particularly important to us and so touching to see when it comes to fruition,” said Ballou-Bonnema. “We have CF students of all ages from all over the world, including Sweden, Canada and the United States. Bringing them together in the year-end performance is the culmination of all their hard work.”
Each year the SINgSPIRE students individually record their performance of an original song and each video is sound engineered at Breathe Bravely headquarters in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The final video is presented in January and will be made available online. This year’s video is available on Breathe Bravely’s Facebook page.
“Music has always been a huge part of my life from when I was very young,” Kalenga said. “The sound of music speaks to me in a way nothing else does. I grew up singing in a church choir, in a trio, and now I am one of the worship leaders at our church. Cystic Fibrosis affects every single minute when I am singing. From breathing in between each word or phrase to the sound of my voice. I am so grateful to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation who has made it their mission to not stop “Until It’s Done” and a cure is found!”
Kalenga said that being able to connect with other people who suffer from CF - while not putting each other in danger of new infections - has been incredible.
“Having CF is very isolating,” Kalenga said. “With CF because you can’t be together it is very lonely. Being able to come together with people who understand what you’re going through and are going through the same thing.”
Kalenga credits her faith for helping her through some difficult times. She recalled the Fall of 2018 when she may have been her sickest - sitting in a hospital thinking the worst.
“It was the darkest time for me healthwise,” Kalenga said. “We’ve been told there’s maybe one day our bodies could become resistant to antibiotics and you have all that in the back of your mind. If your lungs get damaged you’ll need a transplant and all of that is in the back of my mind. Sitting in the hospital room and praying and when you’re at your lowest point you just reach out to God to help you through.”
She credited her husband and her support team for helping her find comfort in the Lord and now she’s hoping to help spread awareness of CF.
“It’s definitely very important for me to raise awareness for CF,” Kalenga said. “I haven’t always felt that way, because you don’t want people to see you differently. I want to let people know this disease does exist and be able to get more research out there.”
She said that the disease is becoming more visible, thanks in part to the mainstream movie “Movie Five Feet Apart.” She’s hoping the awareness will help raise funds for research.
“The foundation raises an enormous amount of funds each year which is put towards research to discover new medications in hopes to make our daily lives a little easier,” Kalenga said. “Thank you to everyone who has ever donated to the CFF, it is because of you that we are able to have access to these new medications and help combat the effects that CF has on our lives.”
