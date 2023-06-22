Candidates confirmed for Culpeper County November ballot

The Culpeper County local qualified candidates were confirmed by Culpeper County General Registrar and Elections.

The election will take place on Nov. 7. 

VA Senate (District 28)

  • Bryce E. Reeves - R
  • Jason A. Ford - D
  • Elizabeth G. Melson - I

VA House of Delegates (District 61)

  • Michael J. Webert - R
  • Larry J. Jackson - D

VA House of Delegates (District 62)

  • Nick J. Freitas - R
  • Sara H. Ratcliffe - D

Clerk of Court

  • Carson W. Beard

Commonwealth's Attorney

  • Russell L. "Russ" Rabb III

Sheriff

  • Joseph A. Watson
  • Timothy W. Chilton
  • Scott H. Jenkins

Commissioner of Revenue

  • Terry Leigh Yowell

Treasurer

  • Missy Norris White

Member Board of Supervisors (Catalpa District)

  • Paul W. Bates

Member Board of Supervisors (East Fairfax District)

  • David C. Lee
  • Kathy J. Campbell

Member Board of Supervisors (Salem District)

  • Tom S. Underwood, V

Member Board of Supervisors (West Fairfax District)

  • Gary M. Deal

Member School Board (Catalpa)

  • Barbara L. "Barbee" Brown

Member School Board (East Fairfax)

  • Pat A. Baker

Member School Board (Salem)

  • Kelley A. Pearson
  • M. Terese Matricardi

Member School Board (West Fairfax)

  • Matt R. Borja
  • Crissy H. Burnett

Soil and Water Conservation Director (2 seats)

  • Tom A. O'Halloran Jr.
  • Dennis F. Verhoff

Member Town Council (4 seats)

  • Jon D. Russell
  • Pranas A. Rimeikis
  • Jamie M.D. Clancey
  • Meaghan E. Taylor

