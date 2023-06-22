Candidates confirmed for Culpeper County November ballot

The Culpeper County local qualified candidates were confirmed by Culpeper County General Registrar and Elections.
The election will take place on Nov. 7.
VA Senate (District 28)
- Bryce E. Reeves - R
- Jason A. Ford - D
- Elizabeth G. Melson - I
VA House of Delegates (District 61)
- Michael J. Webert - R
- Larry J. Jackson - D
VA House of Delegates (District 62)
- Nick J. Freitas - R
- Sara H. Ratcliffe - D
Clerk of Court
- Carson W. Beard
Commonwealth's Attorney
- Russell L. "Russ" Rabb III
Sheriff
- Joseph A. Watson
- Timothy W. Chilton
- Scott H. Jenkins
Commissioner of Revenue
- Terry Leigh Yowell
Treasurer
- Missy Norris White
Member Board of Supervisors (Catalpa District)
- Paul W. Bates
Member Board of Supervisors (East Fairfax District)
- David C. Lee
- Kathy J. Campbell
Member Board of Supervisors (Salem District)
- Tom S. Underwood, V
Member Board of Supervisors (West Fairfax District)
- Gary M. Deal
Member School Board (Catalpa)
- Barbara L. "Barbee" Brown
Member School Board (East Fairfax)
- Pat A. Baker
Member School Board (Salem)
- Kelley A. Pearson
- M. Terese Matricardi
Member School Board (West Fairfax)
- Matt R. Borja
- Crissy H. Burnett
Soil and Water Conservation Director (2 seats)
- Tom A. O'Halloran Jr.
- Dennis F. Verhoff
Member Town Council (4 seats)
- Jon D. Russell
- Pranas A. Rimeikis
- Jamie M.D. Clancey
- Meaghan E. Taylor
