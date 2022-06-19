Republican constituents from across Virginia's 7th District will take to the polls in Tuesday's primary to cast their vote for a candidate they hope will unseat Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger come November.
Of the 15 candidates who announced campaigns for the seat, only six remain: Derrick Anderson, Gina Ciarcia, Bryce Reeves, David Ross, Crystal Vanuch and Yesli Vega.
To better inform voters, find responses below from some of the candidates up for election on Tuesday. Each answered two questions:
- What are the biggest issues facing Virginia’s 7th District and how do you plan to address them?
- Why are you the best candidate to serve and represent the constituents of Virginia’s 7th District?
Gina Ciarcia
What are the biggest issues facing Virginia’s 7th District and how do you plan to address them?
The number one issue now is the economy. Inflation is at a forty-year high, the cost of raw materials is up, interest rates have doubled, fallout from Covid lockdowns still plague us, two million people have disappeared from the workforce, and the price of fuel is climbing daily. Just one of these factors would be bad news, but together they create a synergistic effect that’s stealing $460 per month out of the American family’s wallet. This self-created crisis is the result of terrible mismanagement of our economy by our leaders. Federal spending has been reckless. We must elect a representative that will vote “no” to a proposed budget that isn’t balanced. If we are going to have the funds to pay down our debt, we can no longer entertain the usual deficit spending. Now that most Boomers are retired, we have to face the hard fact that subsequent generations are considerably smaller. It’s past time we cinch our belts. If we do this, we can remain prosperous and keep our entitlement programs, like Social Security, solvent. In the short term, we must address with vigor the cost of fuel. This means increasing our oil and gas production here at home, both of which we have in abundance. This would allow us the time to invest in future energy technologies, such as nuclear and fusion, that can meet our demand while decreasing our dependency on fossil fuels in a reasonable and responsible manner.
Why are you the best candidate to serve and represent the constituents of Virginia’s 7th District?
The other candidates are playing politics as usual: raise the most money; get bunches of endorsements; tickle the ears of voters with platitudes; never hit your opponent directly, have someone else throw punches for you; smile and look pretty for the camera. I know voters are tired of these games, and from the start of my campaign I decided I would do things differently. I've raised a modest amount of money, but the majority of it has been in-district donors. I have not called any politicians and asked for their endorsement. I don't need them to prop me up; I stand on my own two feet. I speak to the issues directly, knowledgeably, and often. I've delivered a few well-deserved and well-placed punches myself in public debate forums, so I'm not afraid to do that when it's strategically necessary. And, yes, I do try to smile and look pretty for the camera, but I don't make it all about the optics. There must be genuine substance behind the face and smile.
One of my supporters was asked why she was voting for me. Her response was, "Gina's not going to go up to DC to get caught up in the 'machine.' Gina's a maverick." This is true. I’ve been very careful to keep myself from political entanglements so I can be free to truly represent the people of VA-07 and do what’s right for them and America.
Crystal Vanuch
What are the biggest issues facing Virginia’s 7th District and how do you plan to address them?
The biggest issue facing our district and the entire country is Joe Biden’s failed leadership. Joe Biden and the radical left are failing America.
Gas prices are hitting new records every single day. The cost of groceries is through the roof. There is a crisis at our southern border being completely ignored by the Biden Administration. A nationwide movement to defund police is taking hold in our major cities. Our 2nd Amendment rights are under constant attack.
The America that I grew up in is fading away. We need to take a stand and Take Our Country Back!
Under Joe Biden’s failed leadership, parents are forced to choose between filling up the gas tank or feeding their family. That should not be happening in the United States of America.
As Congresswoman, I will always put America First to lower the cost of gas and groceries for hardworking families. Supporting America’s energy independence will be one of my top priorities. I will champion common sense policies to help us achieve energy independence and bring down the skyrocketing price of gas.
On day one, I will introduce legislation that will ALWAYS put America First.
Why are you the best candidate to serve and represent the constituents of Virginia’s 7th District?
This is my hometown. I'm from here, I grew up here, I built my business here, and I still live here, which is something none of the other candidates in this race can say. I will always fight for my hometown and protect it from the dangerous policies of the extreme left. While most politicians just talk, I will get the job done.
As Board Chair, I secured the largest pay raise for our law enforcement officers in county history, voted to strip funding from schools teaching Critical Race Theory, and made Stafford a sanctuary county for law abiding gun owners.
The 7th Congressional District needs a fighter who has a proven record, and I am the only candidate with a solid, uncompromising conservative record.
Throughout this race, I've been clear about what my priorities are: Secure Our Southern Border, American Energy Independence, Defend The Second Amendment, 100% Pro-Law Enforcement, Protect The Unborn, Stop Voter Fraud.
Voters need to trust that their representative will go to Washington and not compromise their values. You know exactly what you're going to get from me. A conservative fighter who will take on the extreme left and never compromise our America First values!
Yesli Vega
What are the biggest issues facing Virginia’s 7th District and how do you plan to address them?
First and foremost, we’re going to work together with Republicans to put a stop to Biden and Spanberger’s out of control inflation issue. There’s no democrat discount at the gas pump or at the grocery store no matter how hard Spanberger tries to convince folks otherwise. Americans are hurting because of failed democrat policies and we’ll work to get our country back on track by getting American energy production up and running again and addressing the supply chain issues head on instead of deflecting and ignoring the struggles everyone is facing.
We must secure our Southern border by finishing the wall, stemming illegal immigration to stop the flow of criminals, human trafficking, and drugs. Drugs that make no mistake, are in our communities today and killing our loved ones.
We’ll fight to stop the indoctrination of our children at school. As a parent myself, I understand what parents are facing as they fight against the Democrat’s attempts to radicalize our children. We want to send our children to school knowing that they are going to learn reading, writing, and math, not be indoctrinated with left wing ideology that tells our sons to be daughters or daughters to be sons.
Why are you the best candidate to serve and represent the constituents of Virginia’s 7th District?
I’ve been described as the most conservative and most electable in this race. In 2019, I won a blue leaning Prince William County district by 13, just two years after Ralph Northam carried it by 8 - a twenty-one-point swing at the peak of the so-called blue wave. I did so, not by running away from our conservative values, but by embracing them and boldly taking them to every corner of my district. I was also the chair of Latino’s for Youngkin, where I helped turn out 54% of the Hispanic vote for Glenn in his 2021 victory and we’re poised to do it again. Prince William is the largest jurisdiction in the 7th and our nominee has to rally the base and win in Prince William to have any chance at defeating Spanberger.
*Derrick Anderson, Bryce Reeves and David Ross did not respond or contribute before press time.
