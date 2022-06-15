Before lighting off fireworks to celebrate this country's freedom, the Freedom Car and Bike Show will be held from 10-3 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Culpeper.
Come out and enjoy family-friendly music and an awesome display of classic cars and bikes. All makes, models and years welcome.
The fundraiser will benefit CARS (Chris-Centered Addiction Restoration Services).
Cars can participate in judging and trophies will be awarded. Registration is $20-$45, space is limited.
For more information and to register, go online to www.HeRestores.com.
