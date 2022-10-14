White Horse Auto Wash of Culpeper took a stand against breast cancer by hosting a charity event advocating the cure, collecting donations from Oct. 7-9.
White Horse sported pink soaps all weekend and decked the facility out in pink banners and posters to match the theme.
Five dollars from every ceramic coating and glaze service were collected for donation, and according to White Horse Auto Wash Director of Logistics Karen Nalls Kerns, $15,400 was raised in total at all participating sites.
The fundraiser was held in honor of breast cancer survivor, Alice Carrington.
According to Carrington’s cousin, Melinda Frazier, she was first diagnosed with cancer over 20 years ago. Carrington underwent a mastectomy, chemo and radiation. Luckily, she came out the other side cancer free.
“We jokingly call her the energizer bunny,” Frazier added. “She never gives up.”
Carrington’s family reached out to White Horse with the idea for this month’s fundraiser and asked that the entirety of the proceeds go to Susan G. Komen for the cure.
Susan G. Komen is a non-profit organization based out of Dallas since 1982 dedicated to spreading breast cancer awareness. Their website provides free information about breast cancer, and lists symptoms and risk factors associated with the disease. In addition to this, Susan G. Komen also uses their resources to help pay for medical treatments for women in need.
White Horse Auto Wash is doing their part this month in spreading awareness and acting against breast cancer.
“We have important women in our lives, and awareness surrounding breast cancer is very important for early detection,” Kerns said. “If you can spread awareness, oftentimes they can catch the disease when it’s most treatable. We’re all in this together.”
Breast cancer is among the most common types of cancer, and affects hundreds of thousands of women every year.
“My aunt actually dealt with breast cancer,” said Supervisor Louis Ordaz. “She is a survivor.”
“We’ve had multiple customers who are breast cancer survivors,” he continued. “Many of them have shared their story to me, and it’s lovely. It’s beautiful how they keep on fighting and never give up.”
This fundraiser is not White Horse’s first rodeo with charitable events. In August, the shop sponsored SPCA and Humane Society charity events.
“At one of our events we were able to get 31 kittens adopted,” Kerns explained.
They also raised money for local food banks, Boys and Girls Club, local children sports clubs, and On the Road Collaborative.
“We’re trying to make a change out there,” Ordaz said.
