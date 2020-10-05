When approving allocations for the county’s second $4.6 million round of Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act funding, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday opted to not provide any money to schools.
As with the first round of CARES funding, the county will provide the town $1.6 million. The largest chunk of the remaining funds, $2.6 million, will be used to fund the salaries of public health and safety employees.
Additionally, $175,000 will go to mortgage, rental and utility assistance; $160,000 to temporary and emergency housing; $3,000 to small businesses and non-profit assistance; $20,000 to teleworking for government operations; $175,000 to explore broadband possibilities; $75,000 to modify buildings with COVID-19 safeguards; and $100,000 to operations of governmental services.
County Administrator Jon Egertson proposed that $359,458 of round two funding be allocated to the school system. He noted that while the schools received its own round of CARES funding, “they’ve had no trouble burning through that.” He explained the schools could use the additional money for continued technology improvements or additional nursing staff.
The supervisors opted, however, to put that $359,458 toward the salaries of public health and safety employees instead.
Supervisor Jack Frazier noted that the county's plan does not provide financial support to parents who have left their jobs to accommodate the schools’ modified schedule. The county, he said, should consider providing $3,000-$5,000 to help those parents.
“You can’t tell me it’s not related to COVID, it is,” Frazier said.
Egertson explained that the Department of Treasury's guidelines prevents using CARES money for that purpose.
With all the money being allocated toward public safety salaries, Supervisor Tom Underwood noted that the county will save a lot of money. By reducing those expenses, he noted that the county could use the savings to “turn around and give the funds to the parents.”
Egertson agreed, saying the county will essentially save $2.6 million in public safety payroll and “the board would be free to spend that money as it sees fit.”
“You can spend your own money however you see fit,” he said.
Underwood said the financial sacrifices made by parents to accommodate new school schedules have been seemingly ignored.
“All of those who are sitting at home, helping with virtual instruction or adjusting to a two-day schedule and then getting a couple hundred dollars to maybe $300 a month in unemployment, they're not in a good position,” he said. “So I’m not gonna support sending money to the schools. I’ll support taking that money and putting it into salaries so that we have more flexibility to come up with what would be relative to parents.”
Frazier said he knows parents are suffering due to the pandemic and that they have had to change their lives. Despite not having a lot of time until the county must spend its CARES money, he said “it’s our responsibility to at least try.”
The supervisors directed county staff to devise a plan that would help parents to offset new childcare costs,
If the CARES money is not spent by Dec. 31, it must be returned to the state. Therefore, Egertson noted that discussions regarding the disbursements will be the subject of continued discussions by the year’s end to ensure the money is spent.
“We don’t want to leave any money on the table,” he said.
