Carver Center celebrates 75 years

The Carver Center plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary year with events throughout the year to reach every corner of the school’s former service area.
Located on Route 15, the Carver Center opened originally under the name the George Washington Carver Regional High School in October in 1948. The school was the first secondary school in the region to serve African American students.
Parents from the four counties of Culpeper, Rappahannock, Madison and Orange relentlessly lobbied and advocated for the schools construction, which finally took place in 1947. Greene County was originally involved but decided that travel to Jackson P Burley High School in Charlottesville was a shorter distance to bus its students.
The school was operational through 1968, and was turned into a vocational school under the name of Piedmont Vocational School, shortly after all public schools in Virginia were fully desegregated. The building is considered a historical landmark.
In 2018, the former library was converted into a museum exhibit entitled, “Being a Citizen,” to preserve its history. Now, the exhibit is a traveling exhibit and can be found online as well.
A major effort of the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association has been restoring the proper name to the building.
“It negates the whole thing,” said Hortense Hinton-Jackson, one of the alumni association’s vice presidents. “It was there but not there.”
After years of advocacy, Culpeper County, who now owns and manages the building, agreed to restore its former name, a win for former students who advocated for its school to become a part of the area’s history.
To celebrate the school's anniversary, the alumni association will be holding four celebrations over the course of this year leading up to the final celebration on Oct. 21, Hinton-Jackson said. “Telling our story,” will be the theme at each event, she continued.
The first event will be held on Feb. 19 at the Madison Fire Hall. The program will present Rev. Frank Lewis as the featured speaker, who graduated from Madison County High School in 1968, since Carver closed the previous year. The program will consist of dinner along with music from the era and other entertainment.
The luncheon is currently sold out.
“We will be focusing on the musical program and two of the alumni that had musical careers beyond Carter,” Hinton-Jackson said.
The next celebration is still in planning stages and will be held in Orange. The celebrations will end in Culpeper on Oct. 21.
Hinton-Jackson attended the school from 1962 until she graduated in 1967.
“I had the benefit of excellent faculty who were very well trained and educated,” she said. “Carver prepared me well for my career as did all of the other schools I attended.”
Preserving the memory of the Carver Center is a mission that lies in the heart of so many.
“Well preserved school buildings of this type are not only brick and mortar,” said Terry Miller, an exhibit curator who collaborates with the Caver Center. “They stand with the memory of joyous times.”
“It had an impact not just on the lives of African Americans, but everyone,” Hinton-Jackson said.
Spreading awareness of the Carver Center's rich history and the benefits it provided to everyone in all of the counties it served continues to be at the forefront of the alumni association’s mission.
“Now everyone will have the opportunity to see how special Carver actually is,” Miller said. “Its heart still beats throughout the four-county region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.