Carver Center holds fair in September

In accordance with the Farm Tour on Sept. 16, the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association (GWCRHSAA) is paying tribute to four-county fairs hosted by the O. R. Johnson Chapter of New Farmers of America at the school between 1949-62.
Free and open to the public, the fair is part of the 2023 Farm Tour. There is a small fee for some of the games.
The Carver Center is located at 9432 James Madison Highway in Rapidan.
The event is a celebration of Carver’s 75th Jubilee, culminating in October.
After a brief ceremony at 9 a.m. honoring the school's name restoration on the building, there will be a farmers/gardeners chat and chew at 10 a.m. featuring vegan delights as both new and long established professionals discuss their techniques for growing crops, making wine and sustainable agriculture that improves the environment.
“Our theme is ‘Tilling the Soil,” said Hortense Hinton Jackson, chairperson of Carver’s 75th Jubilee. “We are honored to be an official stop on the Farm Tour this year, especially as new enterprises have opened and renovations continue to restore and repurpose the school to serve the community."
The new Carver Food Enterprise Center, Hinton Jackson continued, is an outstanding addition, and having the Virginia Cooperative Extension and 4H program in the building strengthen the legacy of agriculture, community service and citizenship development.
"Although farming techniques have evolved, animals continue to be vital parts of local lore as well as industry, and people still like county fair food like fried Oreo cookies, funnel cakes, and turkey legs on a stick."
“We welcome anyone who wants to showcase their home made sweets and jellies, clothing, quilting, and crafts, as well as their skills at vegetable preservation and gardening," said Terry Miller, member of the Carver 75th Jubilee Steering Committee and curator of the Carver 4- County Museum.
Indoor and outdoor fun is from 11-4 p.m. with cake walks, pie tasting, judging and eating, live music by Jeff Scott, children’s activities including pumpkin decoration and canvas painting, a corn hole tournament and two exhibits by the Carver 4-County Museum.
The first highlights past fairs hosted by the school’s agricultural department, and the second, “Culpeper’s Persistent,” is about this county’s African American men and women who advocated for their children’s right to quality secondary education. Their successful efforts included an outstanding agricultural program serving students and veterans, led over a 20-year period by six educators.
At noon, watch the chef, Brian Thompson, pull a fully cooked pig from the hot earth, talk about the process of outdoor pig roasting and offer samples.
“We are looking forward to some fresh applesauce, a farmers’ show of colorful and nutritious fruits and vegetables, and of course, it wouldn’t be a county fair without some hot dogs, cotton candy and caramel apples,” said Charles Jameson, coordinator for the Carver Fair.
“We are not attempting to recreate past fairs. Rather we are saying ‘thank you’ to those who organized, contributed, and proudly won blue ribbons at a county fair led by Carver’s O. R. Johnson Chapter of New Farmers of America.”
In addition to the fair, the Food Enterprise Center and the Carver 4-County Museum, browse the entire grounds including The Rapidan River Master Gardeners, the community garden planted and tended by the Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, New Pathways Tech, and The Welding School.
The fair is held in partnership with the George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center and the Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont.
For more information and/or to display your goods at the fair, contact Charles Jameson at (540) 222-9603.
