Looking back on his final year with the Culpeper County High School basketball team, senior JoJo Crewnshaw said “it was definitely an interesting season.” What he will remember most is how they fought through adversity and ended up as a competitive team with a winning record.
Challenges were presented right off the bat. After just one game, Crenshaw explained the team received notification they could not play for two weeks due to a coronavirus exposure.
“At that point, I just kind of lost it. I didn’t really know if we would finish our season or how bad it would affect our season...it took about half our season,” Crenshaw said.
Other challenges, Coach James Thompson explained, came when five “impact players” opted out of playing and resulted in the team being “basement dwellers” in preseason standings. But he said the less experienced players “took advantage of the opportunity presented to them.” The Blue Devils finished as the runner up to Handley in the regular season and district tournament. In the regional semifinals, CCHS fell short to Loudon.
Beyond having key players not on the roster, Thompson said “it was a tough season to coach because you woke up everyday hoping none of your players or staff had contracted COVID.”
“Even the bus rides to opposing teams were very stressful,” Thompson said.
The most palatable difference this season to Crenshaw was not having the usual lively crowd at home games.
“We have a pretty good fanbase...But this year it was insanely different with only having 10 people in the stands or only having parents in the stands. It’s kind of almost like a dressed up practice,” he said.
Despite the challenges, four CCHS players made the all-district team including Nathan Amos, who averaged 13 points per game; Chase Smith, who averaged 14 points per game; Quentin Butler, who averaged 10 points per game; and Crenshaw, who rounded up 14 rebounds per game.
“I’m proud of the team and what we ended up doing this season with all of the adversity we faced. Not having gym time in the summer and not being able to get in the weight room like we should have, we still ended up with a winning record and still competed for our district championship and still competed for our regional championship” Crenshaw said. “We still did all those things that we’ve always done at Culpeper. We’ve always competed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.