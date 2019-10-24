“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky, The Addams family.”
Culpeper will get a chance to meet the iconic, spooky clan during Culpeper County High School’s production of “The Addams Family - The Musical,” Oct. 24-26.
“Some know it, some know it from their families,” CCHS director Maxi Mitchell said. “We have a very dedicated group of theater followers who have known about this musical since it came out and they’ve been dying to do it.”
The cast includes Tyler Bowyer as patriarch Gomez Addams, Olivia Searle as Morticia, Kasey Mize as Wednesday, Mike Marshall as Pugsley, Kaiden Rojas as Lurch and Cole Edwards as Uncle Fester. Freshman Christian Soderholm portrays Wednesday’s boyfriend Lucas.
The comedy begins as Wednesday brings home Lucas and his parents - Mal and Alice - for dinner one night and the usual Addams family craziness ensues.
“Will love survive and conquer?” Mitchell asked with a laugh.
Most of the principal characters will admit they knew nothing about the source material - but they love what they’ve learned.
“I didn’t even know who the Addams Family was until we got the script for the musical,” Bowyer said. “I think it’s cool that they are back in style now (with a new animated movie) and I think it’s cool that we’re doing the musical at the same time.”
Bowyer admitted he went back and watched some of the older TV shows from the 1960s and the 1990s movie.
“He’s a combination of both, I try to incorporate some of my mannerisms as well,” Bowyer said.
Searle says the 1990s movie was one of her favorites growing up.
“I don’t know what that says about my childhood,” she said with a laugh. “I think the movies and the TV show give off a (goth) vibe but the musical has a lesson of growing up and coming of age.”
Cole Edwards, a sophomore, has played a lot of comedic characters already in his CCHS career, but he said Fester has other qualities as well.
“I think there’s this heart that a lot of other people don’t see in him,” Edwards said. “He has this undeniable childish feeling - especially when it comes to love. He’s almost adorable in the way he talks about the world.”
Mitchell said the comedy was tailored toward the cast of characters - with most of the students have displayed their comedic chops in the past on the CCHS stage.
“They have excellent comedic timing,” Mitchell said.
The cast, of about 25, includes an ensemble cast of spooky “ancestors” who dance around the set - which was designed by art teachers Nicholas Searle and Marla Bell.
Ashley Elkins, a math teacher at CCHS, is working on the “Broadway level” choreography with the students and said the entire cast has picked up on it quickly.
“The highlight is the tango, that’s what Morticia and Gomez do to ‘reignite the flame,’” Elkins said.
The musical will be performed at CCHS at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 and then at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
