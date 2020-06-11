The Culpeper County High School Class of 2020 received more than $53,000 in local scholarships.
Members of the senior class at Culpeper County High School were awarded these scholarships during a virtual Convocation ceremony on May 14.
"The future is bright for the graduates of 2020,” said CCHS Principal Dr. Daniel Soderholm. “Convocation is a special time to celebrate academic excellence. I am inspired by our students' high level of performance and the commitment of our community to award so many local scholarships.”
The following students were awarded local scholarships on Thursday:
Liam Addy received a $564.62 Mike Wills Memorial Scholarship.
Devynn Bledsoe received a $2,397.50 Newhouse Memorial Scholarship and was awarded the DAR/Culpeper Minute Men Chapter’s “Good Citizen Award.”
Jose Cerritos Martinez received a $12,000 ($3,000 X 4 years) Northern Piedmont Community Foundation - Agnes Cunningham Brown Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 George E. Allen Scholarship from Allen, Allen, Allen, & Allen, and a $500 Novant Health UVA/Nancy Post Bock Memorial Scholarship.
Shelby Corbin received a $1,000 Brooke Renee Smith Memorial Scholarship.
Patrick Esslaw received a $2,397.50 Newhouse Memorial Scholarship.
Halila Fouad received a $2,000 George E. Allen Scholarship from Allen, Allen, Allen, & Allen, a $1,500 UVA Community Credit Union, a $1,000 Culpeper ‘92 Lions Scholarship, a $1,000 Printz Family Scholarship (Culpeper United Methodist Church), a $1,000 Martha Lambert Memorial Scholarship, a $500 E.V.O.L.V.E. Center Scholarship, a $500 NAACP Scholarship, and a $500 Novant Health UVA System Culpeper Medical Center Scholarship, a $500 Novant Health UVA/Janet B. Swan Scholarship, and a $500 Team Jordan Scholarship.
Zoe Harrington received a $2,000 Waller P. Jones Memorial Scholarship/Culpeper Mid Day Lions.
Sophia Hernandez received a $1,000 Frances N. Phillips Scholarship from the Culpeper Business Women.
Daejah Herndon-Williams received a $500 Living the Dream Scholarship.
Ivan Irizarry Vargas received a $500 Greater Piedmont Realtors Scholarship.
Emily Koberlein received a $2,000 SEF The William and Mary Strother Alphin Educational Scholarship, a $1,500 Salem Ruritan Scholarship, a $500 scholarship from the Culpeper County Education Association and a $500 Northern Piedmont Community Foundation - Ina Kate Carter Scholarship.
Sydney McGuire received a $500 Alpha Delta Kappa Future Teacher Scholarship.
Kasey Mize received a $1,500 SEF Ian & Mary Lou Phillips Scholarship and a $564.62 Mike Wills Memorial Scholarship.
Tristan Murowski received a $1,000 Culpeper Ruritan Club Scholarship.
Natalie Richards received a $500 NAACP Scholarship.
Jillian Sasso received a $1,000 Rusty Bowers Memorial Scholarship and a $500 Team Jordan Scholarship.
Paige Simpson received a $1,000 Mary McNeil Willis - Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship.
Rylee Simpson received a $1,000 Culpeper Mid-Day Lions Club Scholarship, a $1000 combined CUMC General Scholarship Award and CUMC Winifred & Pamela Eddins Scholarship.
Madison Steder received a $500 Greater Piedmont Realtors Scholarship.
Kassee Sutherland received a $1,000 Brooke Renee Smith Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000
George Washington Carver Regional High School Scholarship, a $500 NAACP Scholarship, a $500 Rusty Bowers Memorial Scholarship and a $500 Team Jordan Scholarship.
Amy Thelin received a $1,000 Culpeper Mid-Day Lions Club Scholarship.
Tiffany Tilley received a $1,000 Culpeper Ruritan Club Scholarship and a $500 Stevens/Partlow Memorial Scholarship.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, some local scholarship sponsors extended their deadlines and have not yet made decisions.
