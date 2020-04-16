CCHS students attend West Point Leadership and Ethics Conference

Riley Fay, Nathaniel Green, Samuel McCabe, and Victoria Soderholm were nominated by their school counselors to attend the West Point Leadership and Ethics Conference at George Mason University’s Arlington Campus on Wednesday, March 11.
They all did a wonderful job representing Culpeper County High School at the event. They learned about West Point’s ethical decision-making model and collaborated with students from other schools in the region to develop a group presentation demonstrating the application of leadership and ethical reasoning skills to several different scenarios.
All of their groups made it through the preliminary round and advanced to the second of three rounds of judging. Green’s group came in third place and won $15 Amazon gift cards, Soderholm’s group came in second place and won $20 Amazon gift cards, and McCabe’s group came in first place and won $25 Amazon gift cards.
Fay was selected to be one of two students from her group who is eligible to compete for a $1,000-3,000 scholarship and will also have the opportunity to return to the conference next year as an Assistant Classroom Facilitator.
