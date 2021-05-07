The audience at Culpeper County High School theater’s upcoming spring play will be transported to the 1950s during performances of “Grease,” based on the 1978 movie of the same name starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
Outside performances are scheduled for 6 p.m. May 7 and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 8 with May 21 and 22 serving as rain dates. Tickets can be ordered via forms available at the high school’s front office and online. Tickets will also be sold at the door, but pre-ordering is suggested as seating will be limited.
At the beginning of the school year, Theater Teacher Maxamie Mitchell explained there were worries that there would be no play whatsoever due to coronavirus mitigation practices. To ensure the show could go on, plans were made for outside performances.
“So we are very excited to be working on this production and happy to be providing some normalcy for our students and their families given the circumstances,” she said.
The shows will be the culmination of a two-month-long period in which the 35 cast and crew members prepared and rehearsed. Mitchell explained that students’ array of talents will be on display through multiple solos, dance breaks and character development throughout the play.
“This show is full of energy, classic songs, and fun,” she said. “I encourage the community to come out to enjoy the musical because our students deserve, and are ready for, an audience again.”
In addition to moving the play outside, Mitchell explained the shows were scheduled earlier than usual so there would be plenty of daylight. The unusual circumstances also led to necessary adjustments in set design and transition lighting. Choreography and blocking were also rearranged so the play follows the school system’s coronavirus mitigation plan. Additionally, each performer will have microphones so their voice reaches the entire audience.
“With all of that being said, we are doing our best to rise above those challenges to make theatre happen,” Mitchell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.