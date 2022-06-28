The Culpeper County School Board voted to revise the CCPS 2022-2023 school calendar at its June 27 meeting.
The revised calendar is posted online at www.culpeperschools.org.
The revised calendar reflects a change of the dates for high school graduation.
Graduation ceremonies for both Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School will be held simultaneously on May 20, 2023.
The Board also voted to revise the CCPS 2022-2023 school start and end times as outlined below.
- CCHS/EVHS/CMS/FTB - Doors Open: 7:05 AM, Tardy Bell: 7:45 AM and Dismissal Begins: 2:05 PM
- Emerald Hill and Pearl Sample Elementary - Doors Open: 7:40 AM, Tardy Bell: 8:15 AM and Dismissal Begins: 3:00 PM
- A.G. Richardson Elementary - Doors Open: 7:55 AM, Tardy Bell: 8:30 AM and Dismissal Begins: 3:15 PM
- Farmington, Sycamore Park and Yowell Elementary - Doors Open: 8:10 AM, Tardy Bell: 8:45 AM and Dismissal Begins: 3:30 PM
Changes were made to alleviate increased traffic back-ups on school property and surrounding roads and to improve bus transportation transitions between secondary and elementary schools.
