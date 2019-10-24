The “Coolest Thing in Education” broke ground Thursday.
The new Culpeper County Public Schools career and technical education school will be built on property along McDevitt Drive, leased from Germanna Community College as part of a 60-year lease.
The CTE school will house a nursing program, culinary arts, maker spaces, cosmetology, five different areas of building trade, automotive (including diesel), EMT, cyber security and more.
The $17.3 million facility is slated to be open Jan. 2021 and the construction is expected to be finished within a year.
Holding up a shirt made for the occasion, CCPS Superintendent Tony Brads pointed out that while CTE means career and technical education - it also can mean the “coolest thing in education.”
Brads pointed to a sea change around 2016, when CCPS recognized that technical skills and laborers were needed. Brads approached Culpeper County Administrator John Eggertson about forming a joint CTE committee. That committee - consisting of Frankie Gilmore, John Jenkins, Ken Greenfield, Ed Dalrymple, Jack Frazier, Sue Hansohn, Michelle North and Nate Clancy - had a vision. To focus less on SOLs and help students get the credentials and experience needed to enter the workforce after high school.
Brads praised CCPS CTE director Randi Richards-Lutz for helping move the conversation along.
“I think Culpeper County and CCPS is blessed to have the best career and technical director, in all of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Brads said. “She is passionate about career and technical education and programs - the students and the adults they will become.”
The committee found that CCPS did CTE very well, Brads said, but more space and education was needed. Hence, the CTE school was proposed.
It was unanimously embraced by educators, politicians and the public.
Now, within a year, Culpeper will again be on the cutting edge of CTE education in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
A year ago, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax visited Culpeper for the grand opening of New Pathways Inc., a nonprofit CTE school located on the George Washington Carver property. This past Thursday, he pointed again to Culpeper serving as a role model of what CTE education should be in the Commonwealth.
“Culpeper is a very special place,” Fairfax said. “Both because of its history and its beauty, but also because it's been such a visionary and forward thinking when it comes to CTE. We are equipping young people with credentials and skills right out of high school. I’m so impressed by the partnership of the elected leadership and the schools.”
Fairfax said it’s encouraging to see the community and the school system - along with Germanna Community College - recognize a need and address it.
“This is all about pumping the oxygen of opportunity into the community here,” Fairfax said. “I am proud to be coming back here again and again. It’s an inspirational story, it’s a sense of enormous pride for the Commonwealth of Virginia. They’re helping lead not only our state, but our nation where everyone gets a shot to rise and a chance at the American dream. That’s embodied right here in Culpeper.”
Dr. Janet Gullickson, President of Germanna Community College, said that only 25 to 30 percent of occupations require a bachelor’s degree - the new CTE school will help cover the rest.
“We have to change the way we do business now in education,” Gullickson said. “We have to support people who want to do the work. It’s so exciting to think 50 years from now, that we can come here and see it.”
Brad Rosenberger, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman, said the board has desired a CTE school for some time.
“It’s a great day for Culpeper County,” Rosenberger said. “I was thinking on the drive over here that it’s a windy, blustery day - but it’s winds of change. We are going back into the business of technical, career education - a place we’ve longed to be for a long time.”
Pat Baker, chairwoman of the Culpeper County School Board, said the new school offers hope - hope for students who didn’t have an interest in going to a four-year college and hope to our community for filling needs.
“What a happy and momentous occasion where a diverse group of stakeholders are together to celebrate,” Baker said. “This new school will be a powerful source of dreams for our students’ bright futures.”
Ed Dalyrymple, owner of Cedar Mountain Stone and Chemung Contracting - and the incoming chairperson of the Virginia Community College System - has been a proponent of CTE learning for years. Thursdays groundbreaking warmed his soul.
“It gives us an opportunity to work with the school system in developing the workmen for the needs of the community,” Dalyrymple said. “It’s good to have it tied in with the community college system. It will give Germanna a chance to work more closely with the school and it’s really what the community college system wants to see.
“I think a lot of people are realizing there is a basic need and if we can train people to meet those needs, it will give us a workforce for our future,” Dalyrymple said.
