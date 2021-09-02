CCPS keeping track, parents updated on quarantine, cases of COVID-19

Culpeper County Public Schools will begin posting a weekly report of the impact of COVID-19 in its schools beginning Aug. 27.
The first report, accounting for Aug. 21-27, indicated 28 confirmed cases among students and three among staff across all 12 county schools.
Culpeper County High School sustained the highest number of confirmed cases with nine in total.
The report will also include the number of students and staff who are newly quarantined due to close contact with an infected person at school or outside of school.
The Aug. 21-27 report showed 101 students in quarantine - 22 from close contact in school and 79 outside of school. Only one district teacher entered quarantine and it was due to contact with an infected person outside of school. The teacher works at Culpeper County High School.
Data collection for the report begins on Saturday and runs through Friday. Reports will be published on Friday afternoons and can be found online at www.culpeperschools.org.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, there have been 5,226 cases and 70 deaths in Culpeper County.
Statewide, there have been over 766,000 cases and over 11,800 deaths since the department began to keep track in February 2020.
There were 338 confirmed and 615 probable COVID-19 cases statewide on Aug. 29 as well as 156 confirmed and 243 probable on Aug. 30, according to data from VDH.
