CCPS names new executive director of special education

Culpeper County Public Schools has introduced Adam Cahuantzi as the new Executive Director of Special Education.
Cahuantzi is coming to Culpeper after 14 years of service in Fairfax County Public Schools, where he most recently served as the Acting Coordinator of Due Process and Eligibility. He has also been a Special Education teacher, Special Education Department Chairman, a Special Education Procedural Support Liaison and the Program Manager of Multi-Agency Services in Fairfax County.
Cahuantzi earned a Bachelor’s degree in English from UNC Greensboro, a Master’s degree in Special Education and Transition from George Washington University and a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from George Mason University.
Cahuantzi is a Member of the Council for Exceptional Children and a Member of the Council of Administrators for Special Education. Cahuantzi and his wife, Jennifer, recently bought a home in Culpeper and he looks forward to the numerous possibilities a short commute will provide.
They have two children, Lily, 3 and Seth, 2.
“I am excited and grateful to be a part of the CCPS family,” Cahuantzi said. “I am looking forward to the upcoming school year and I am excited to begin collaborating with my new colleagues.”
He started in this new role on Aug. 2.
