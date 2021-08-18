CCPS names new executive director of special education

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable.