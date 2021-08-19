Culpeper County Public School students will return to school on Monday, Aug. 23.
All schools will be open Thursday, Aug. 19, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to allow parents and students the opportunity to meet with teachers and obtain information about the school year.
Class schedules
All middle/high school students should have received their schedules by August 17. Once schedules are received, please review them and compare them with the courses that were requested. If there is an error, please contact the child’s school.
Textbooks and Instructional Fees
Textbooks are provided free of charge as are required for courses of instruction for each child attending Culpeper County Public Schools. Only those fees and charges permitted by law or the regulations of the Board of Education may be required of students. These fees are approved by the School Board and are made public on the School Division website and are available in each school office.
Families whose household income qualifies may receive a reduction in fees or be provided a waiver from payment. Students and/or their parents are responsible for paying the cost to replace any lost or damaged textbooks, library books, computers, calculators or other instructional materials.
General Information
Principals:
Culpeper County High School — Daniel Soderholm — 825-8310
Eastern View High School — Felix Addo — 825-0621
Culpeper Technical Education Center — Shaun Summerscales — 423-6504
Culpeper Middle School — Jesse Blackburn — 825-4140
Floyd T. Binns Middle School — Nathan Bopp — 829-6894
A.G. Richardson Elementary School — Temesha Dabney — 825-0616
Emerald Hill Elementary School — Victoria Gelbert — 937-7361
Farmington Elementary School — Renee Wootten — 825-0713
Pearl Sample Elementary School — Daniel Birch — 825-5448
Sycamore Park Elementary School — Derek McWilliams — 825-8847
Yowell Elementary School — Angie Fiscus — 825-9484
Director
Phoenix Alternative Education Program — Jodi Place — 825-2719
Attendance Zones/Bus Routes
Bus route postcards were mailed home to each family with the bus information no later than Aug. 17. Those who are unsure of the attendance zone where they reside should call the transportation office at 825-5446. Culpeper County Public Schools officials said they appreciate patience during the first few weeks of school as the district transitions to a new year and new routes.
