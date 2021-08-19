Culpeper County Public Schools has won first place honors in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Excellence in Workforce Readiness Awards.
The awards program was created in 2018 by the VSBA Task Force on Workforce Readiness to highlight exemplary programs in Virginia’s Public Schools focused on preparing the state’s future workforce.
CCPS won the award for four Career Partners, Inc. (CPI) programs, including Teachers for Tomorrow, Esquared, Mock Interviews and Health Care Day. Career Partners, Inc. (CPI), an established 501(c), facilitates synergy between Culpeper County Public Schools and local businesses by providing both the community representation and the financial backing necessary to ensure work-based learning experiences for our students.
The student experiences are reflective of actual economic opportunities within Culpeper. Consisting of a Board of Directors, teachers, school staff and numerous volunteers, CPI operates six educational programs, four of which provide direct workforce readiness opportunities exclusively to Culpeper County students.
CPI fosters a steadfast relationship between Culpeper County educators, businesses, and government leadership. This partnership has established student workforce readiness as a cornerstone of economic development by providing opportunities to explore, participate, and engage in real world, locally based work experiences.
Winning divisions were recognized at the VSBA Conference on Education, which took place in Richmond on July 20.
To learn more about Career Partners, Inc. and these award winning programs, visit http://careerpartnersculpeper.com/ or the CCPS CTE webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.