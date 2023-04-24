Cedar Mountain Battlefield establishes foundation

The Board of Directors of the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, a non-profit organization based in Culpeper County, announced Monday that it voted to reorganize the Friends Group into a Foundation and establish the Cedar Mountain Battlefield Foundation.
The Cedar Mountain Battlefield Foundation will focus on expanding its mission of preservation and interpretation of the Battle of Cedar Mountain, which played an integral part of the American Civil War in August 1862.
The new foundation will be better positioned to support the preservation efforts of the battlefield and surrounding historic landscape through expanded public programming, including guided battlefield tours and school-age children’s tours and camps, and increased fundraising and grant opportunities.
In addition, the foundation also plans to expand its membership base and increase opportunities for volunteers to help with the interpretation and preservation of the battlefield.
The Cedar Mountain Battlefield is part of the newly established Culpeper Battlefields State Park, part of the Virginia State Park system, which is set to open July 1, 2024. The reorganization also allows the foundation to become a stronger partner for the State Park’s infrastructure programs, projects, and community outreach.
Cedar Mountain Battlefield Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Culpeper County, Virginia dedicated to collaborating with landowners and local citizens to protect, interpret, and promote public awareness of the Cedar Mountain Civil War Battlefield and vicinity in Culpeper County, Virginia. Cedar Mountain Battlefield Foundation offers monthly guided walking tours of the battlefield, children’s Civil War summer camps, and reenactment and educational events focused around the events of the battle on August 9, 1862.
Visit www.friendsofcedarmountain.org for more information about Cedar Mountain Battlefield and to support the Cedar Mountain Battlefield Foundation’s mission.
