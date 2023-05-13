Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the 3rd Thursday this summer

Are you a little bit country or do you like rock n’ roll? Do you like your music loud, with a little bit of funk and a whole lot of soul? Maybe beach music is your jam. Then allow Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. (CRI) to introduce you to the 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series.
Taking place the third Thursday of the month, May through August (with September serving as a rain date), from 5-9 p.m. at the Depot, 111 Commerce Street, Culpeper, by enjoy quality live music, delicious food vendors, refreshing adult beverages, a kid’s corner and more.
This year happens to be extra special because it was 20 years ago the first 3rd Thursday Summer Concert, featuring Chairmen of the Board with General Johnson, was held at the historic Train Depot in Culpeper Downtown.
This year, to celebrate the much-loved concert series’ 20-year anniversary, season tickets (four concerts) can be purchased for only $20.
The 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series event committee, made up of volunteer community members, has created an exciting lineup of entertainment, featuring the En’Novation Band, Mad Maxx & The Groove Train Band, Band of Oz and The Castaways.
“We are excited for our upcoming summer concert series,” said 3rd Thursday Committee Chairman David Martin. “This may be the best musical line up ever!”
Kicking off the first concert of the season, fan favorite, En’Novation Band will take the stage on May 18. The energy delivered by En’Novation will get everyone on their feet, dancing the night away to hit after hit. Smooth harmonies, with a musical repertoire spanning decades, En’Novation band is sure to get the season started off right.
June 15 will feature sounds from Mad Maxx & The Grove Train Band, central Virginia’s premier 80’s tribute band. Creating a fun and interactive dynamic throughout the entirety of their show, this is a group that will leave a lasting impression, while taking you back to the days when FM radios reigned supreme
July 20 brings it back to the musical roots with beach music by legendary Band of Oz. Since the 1960s, this band has steadily grown in popularity over the decades, becoming one of the most successful and recognizable beach bands in the southeast. Enjoy brass bumping horns, funky rhythms, and melodic sounds from this engaging group.
The 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series will round out its 20th year anniversary on August 17, featuring The Castaways, a Carolina Beach Music Hall of Famer, as well as Female Vocalist of the Year winner for 2021 and 2022. The Castaways are sure to impress crowds of all ages with their unique flavor of beach, soul, and rock n’ roll.
In between songs, grab some grub from food vendors Bowles Southern Fried, Burnt Ends BBQ, Dad Bod BBQ, Kona Ice, Mi Ranchito Mexican Food, and a special appearance in July from Moo Thru Mobile Warrenton.
Advanced tickets are available for purchase at Oak View National Bank – Culpeper (450 James Madison Hwy) Poppy + Chalk/Scoop on Davis (172 East Davis Street) or the Museum of Culpeper History (113 Commerce Street).
Tickets are $10 per concert or pick up the 20th anniversary special season pass for only $20. Tickets will also be available at the gates. Anyone under 21-years-old, get in FREE!
