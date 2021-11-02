Two incumbent Culpeper County Supervisors have been defeated, according to unofficial vote totals Tuesday.
With five of six precincts reporting, C. Jack Frazier lost his seat representing the Cedar Mountain District to challenger David Durr by about 100 votes.
Frazier received 1,147 votes compared to Durr’s 1,252.
Bill Chase is also projected to lose his seat representing the Stevensburg District after coming in last place among his two challengers with 713 votes.
Challenger Susan Gugino is projected to win the seat with 1,413 votes. Laura Rogers received 841 votes.
Brad Rosenberger will keep his seat representing the Jefferson District as he ran unopposed.
Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon on Nov. 5. Results will be certified on Nov. 15.
